A wellness check by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies on an elderly person led to the arrest of a Homosassa man now facing attempted murder charges.
According to a Sheriff’s Office media release about the arrest of James Frederick Queen, 59, deputies received a request to perform a well-being check of an elderly person living with Queen.
When deputies arrived at Queen’s home, Queen told them that the victim was not there but in another county with a family member, according to records.
The deputies didn’t believe Queen and Queen eventually admitted the victim was inside the home, according to records.
The deputies reported that he told them that the victim had multiple, self-inflicted injuries and was too embarrassed to ask for help.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies entered the home to find the victim “ruthlessly brutalized.”
The victim told the deputies that they had been repeatedly and savagely beaten by Queen for days and prevented from calling for help or leaving the residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested Queen and charged him with one count of attempted murder; one count of kidnapping with the intent to inflict bodily harm; one count of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older; one count of felony battery by strangulation; one count of false imprisonment; and one count of hindering communication to law enforcement. Deputies took him to the Citrus County jail without bond.
Emergency workers took the victim to a trauma center due to the extent of the injuries.
“CCSO is dedicated to protecting our elderly citizens and removing brutalizers like Queen from our society,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “It is unthinkable that someone could be so violent toward such a vulnerable member of our community. Not only did Queen torture and terrorize the victim, but he deliberately kept them from seeking law enforcement and medical assistance. The cruel and inhumane actions of Queen in this case are utterly sadistic.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.