Heavy equipment waits on property where a new indoor gun range is under construction in Crystal River. Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel is relocating to a spacious new facility on 8.5 acres at the corner of State Road 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue
Citrus County’s new indoor shooting range is tentatively set to open in 18 months.
Chad Damron, owner of Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel, is relocating his Crystal River store to a spacious new facility on 8.5 acres at the corner of State Road 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue, roughly a half-mile east of Turkey Oak Drive.
Inside the expansive, 50,000-square foot place, there will be classrooms, offices, a retail area selling guns and hunting equipment, clothing, an outdoorsy-themed restaurant and a full-liquor bar.
The shooting range will have 30 shooting lanes available to those 21-and-up. Range officers will be around to monitor things. Damron said there will be hourly and annual memberships with prices still to be determined.
“Hopefully in the next five or six months I’ll start selling memberships,” he said.
The beauty of all this, he said, is that it’s all under one roof.
“It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind showplace,” he said. “It will be a destination spot.”
Damron said his current location at 7928 State Road 44 already attracts gun enthusiasts from all over and he expects even more when the new place opens.
Of course Apollo, Damron’s yellow Labrador Retriever and store mascot, will make the trip to the bigger confines as well. Joining Apollo will be Merlin, his new black Lab.
Damron said word-of-mouth is spreading.
“The word’s getting out,” he said. “We have a product you don't see everywhere.”