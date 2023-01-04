Mallards Indoor Shooting Range

Heavy equipment waits on property where a new indoor gun range is under construction in Crystal River. Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel is relocating to a spacious new facility on 8.5 acres at the corner of State Road 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County’s new indoor shooting range is tentatively set to open in 18 months.

Chad Damron, owner of Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel, is relocating his Crystal River store to a spacious new facility on 8.5 acres at the corner of State Road 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue, roughly a half-mile east of Turkey Oak Drive.

Construction on the new Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel progresses Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Crystal River at the intersection of State Road 44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
Artist rendering of the new Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel under construction in Crystal River.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.