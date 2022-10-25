Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years.
The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 1:23 pm
Spencer Bartram, vice president at Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, bought the 34-acre property and adjoining outparcels and is redeveloping the site with townhomes, apartments and retail.
More details:
Present plans call for rental townhomes on the 6th Street side. The property toward the back will become three-story apartments. The front portion will consist of retail stores. There also plans for amenities, including a nature walk.
The Rural King will remain where it is. Dorvidor is working with the farm supply store to install a separate water system since their water is currently on the mall’s system. A permanent wall will go up following completion of the demolition.
Earlier this month the property was gated to prevent access to the property. Gates will soon be installed at the Turkey Oak entrance.
The entrance at OfficeMax will remain open along with the 6th Street entrance that is owned by Rural King. Once the gates are installed, Rural King customers will need to park only on their property.
City Manager Ken Frink said the developer is solving several significant issues, including bringing forward a “solid development plan.”
“(The) city and county as a whole are facing a severe workforce housing shortage (and) this will help fill that gap to the benefit of the citizens of Crystal River,” he said.
Frink said Crystal River citizens had previously laid out their vision of the mall redevelopment during the development of the Crystal River Civic Master Plan. The new owners, he said, have reportedly embraced that plan and intend to listen to people’s wishes.
“While we have not received any official redevelopment plan, we are extremely excited that the new owners will be moving forward,” Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said. “Particularly, their desire to fit within the city‘s new master plan, and re-develop the site into a mixed use development will be very beneficial to the city.”
The Chronicle will follow the development of the property as more details become available.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
