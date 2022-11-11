It's time to bring some happiness into the lives of local seniors by participating in the annual Be a Santa to a Senior effort.
Sponsored by the Lecanto Levi’s 4-H Club and Home Instead, serving Citrus County, the Be a Santa to a Senior program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors.
The program is made possible by the support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Department of Community Support Services and other local senior organizations have identified seniors that may be lonely and isolated this holiday season.
Participating locations will display Be a Santa to a Senior Christmas trees through Dec. 5. The trees feature ornaments with seniors’ identifying numbers and their gift requests. Holiday shoppers can pick ornaments from the trees, buy the items listed and return them to the same location unwrapped or in gift bags (and with the ornament attached).
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
- Bealls Outlet, 223 E. Highland Blvd., Inverness
- Bealls Outlet, 420 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River
- Capital City Bank, 1500 U.S. 41 N, Inverness
- Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills
- Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River
- Floral City Library, 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City
- G & R Pharmacy, 5691 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa
- G & R Pharmacy, 946 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando
- G & R Pharmacy, 3791 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills
- Hernando United Methodist Church, 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando
- Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa
- Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness
- Lakeview Salon, 3822 Parsons Point, Hernando
- Michael's Floor Covering, 685 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto
- Taylor True Value Rental, 3315 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness
Once all of the gifts have been collected, the Home Instead staff will wrap and distribute the gifts to seniors in our area. If you would like to provide a donation for wrapping supplies, please mail a check payable to Lecanto Levi’s 4-H Club to C/O Carolyn Quintanilla, 4214 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461.
For more information, call Carolyn at 352-249-1257.