CC Santa to a Senior ornament

Ornaments, such as the one pictured in this Chronicle file photo, are hanging on Be a Santa for a Senior Christmas trees located at designated locations throughout the county. 

 Special to the Chronicle

It's time to bring some happiness into the lives of local seniors by participating in the annual Be a Santa to a Senior effort.

Sponsored by the Lecanto Levi’s 4-H Club and Home Instead, serving Citrus County, the Be a Santa to a Senior program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors.

