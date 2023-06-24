The vendor building situated near the shoreline of Henderson Lake has a troubled history, spanning several years, according to Inverness City Manager Eric Williams.
Over the past few years, attempts to secure a tenant have yielded minimal interest. The most recent instance involved two prospective parties who withdrew their proposals, leading to disappointment.
"It's been a situation where we had individuals who made it to the final stages but ultimately withdrew their proposals due to economic viability," said Williams. However, there has been a recent resurgence of interest. "In the last 45 days, we've had two groups step forward again."
Each group has expressed interest in operating either a concession stand or a rental service offering boat rentals from the building. The latter proposal, put forth by a business called Making Memories, focuses primarily on boat rentals, including kayaks, canoes, jonboats, and bicycles.
The other proposal comes from Mike Contorsi, owner and operator of Courthouse Deli, which encompasses various aspects with a focus on vending concessions.
In a subsequent interview, Williams explained that the key difference between the two proposals lies in the rental fee. One party is willing to pay rent, while the other has requested a one- to two-year delay to assess the economic viability of operating the building.
Regarding this matter, Williams said, "I'm presenting it to the council without a specific recommendation. I'm doing this because it has been a topic of discussion and this would be my third or fourth recommendation."
He further emphasized the need for the City Council to provide guidance on their desired course of action, as one proposal centers on the lake, while the other emphasizes service.
Subsequently, City Council members engaged in deliberation and raised concerns, such as potential competition with The Train Station restaurant, as well as the appropriate fee to charge if they decide to proceed with the proposal from the party willing to pay rent, with $400 being considered.
The decision was made to select Making Memories. After the vote, Mayor Bob Plaisted expressed his support for Making Memories while acknowledging his sympathy for Consorti, who had attended the agenda meeting but left upon learning of the decision. Plaisted said he observed the disappointment on Consorti's face.