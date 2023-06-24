Brooks Wallace Park vendor building

The vendor building at Brooks Wallace Park, which is located by the shore of Lake Henderson in Inverness, may soon once again have a tenant.

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE

The vendor building situated near the shoreline of Henderson Lake has a troubled history, spanning several years, according to Inverness City Manager Eric Williams.

Over the past few years, attempts to secure a tenant have yielded minimal interest. The most recent instance involved two prospective parties who withdrew their proposals, leading to disappointment.

