Folks who drive across the Halls River Bridge every day in Homosassa take it for granted.
It’s wide and has sidewalks along its side, allowing motorists and pedestrians to get from one side of the Halls River to the other.
But for more than three-and a-half years, it was a mess.
The project was plagued by weather delays, unforeseen engineering issues, a contractor’s defaulting on the project - even a bird’s nest which caused a work stoppage.
The county is approaching the four-year anniversary of the $7.6-million project. The bridge replacement project that was supposed to take 10 months ended up taking three-and-a-half years.
This wasn’t a case of a bridge too far. It was a bridge that took too long.
‘Right here in Homosassa’
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) awarded the contract for the bridge project in July 2016 for $6.01 million. The final cost, as of Jan. 2020, ended up being $7.61 million, according to FDOT spokeswoman Kris Carson.
When it was done, the bridge was widened from 30 feet to 57 feet.
But with its completion, the bridge holds a special distinction. It is the first-of-its-kind experimental bridge, a prototype that serves as a model for other bridges throughout the state.
“Right here in Homosassa,” said County Commissioner Diana Finegan, whose district is in that area.
“I feel sorry the people had to endure the building of the bridge,” Finegan said. “But it serves us so well today.”
At ground zero
During the heat of construction, people who drove down Halls River Road to get to their homes were at the end of their patience, especially when they had to endure endless closed lanes, construction cones and one-way traffic.
Probably no one was more affected than the staff of Marguerita Grill, located adjacent to the bridge and in ground zero of the congestion.
Many regulars would not come during construction, because they were afraid to drive in the mess. Others thought they were closed. Still more couldn’t find the entrance due to the numerous orange cones.
It was hurting us,” said Samuel Piliouras, one of the restaurant’s owners.
The Marguerita Grill had just finished its remodeling when the bridge project began so the timing couldn’t have been worse.
“That put a damper on things,” he said.
Thankfully, customers came back after construction and operations got back to normal, he said. Today, almost four years later, Piliouras waxes philosophical about how it all played out.
“Everything happens for a reason,” he said.
Pilouras said he must admit the new, expanded Halls River Bridge.is nice.
“But I personally thought it would be higher,” he said.
Depending on the tide, some fishing and pontoon boats break their tops when going under the bridge, he said.
Choppy waters
Bridge workers faced choppy waters almost from the beginning of the project.
They experienced hard layers of weathered limestone. Depressions formed. There were problems with bridge pilings and seawall. Reinforcements for concrete columns had to be installed. The summer rains came.
In March 2017, Astaldi Construction Corporation defaulted on the project and FDOT had to find another contractor to finish the job. Watson Civil Construction stepped in to complete it.
Maybe the weirdest delay occurred just two months after construction began when an osprey decided to take up residence in a hastily constructed nest atop a crane at the site.
Work halted while a team of biologists, FDOT officials and a contractor relocated the nest and eggs to a 58-foot platform pole about 50 yards from the crane.
But the worst-case scenario happened in the afternoon of August 2017 when a truck accident closed the structure for more than seven hours and created a nightmare scenario for motorists and homeowners. The truck slammed into a concrete barrier on the under-construction bridge.
Without school buses, parents had to pick up their children at a pre-arranged site at Fish Bowl Drive and Halls River Road.
Fire Services officials had launch boats ready for those in need.
In county hands
For 60 years, the old bridge served its purpose. But more and more people were using it and when the opportunity arose to try this new technology, it made sense.
The former structure had two 10-foot lanes which made it challenging for motorists.
The federal government, through a grant to FDOT, paid the entire bill for the 57-foot wide bridge because of its experimental nature.
It’s made of a rust-resistant hybrid composite beam of glass and concrete fiber-reinforced polymer instead of the usual steel and concrete. That is supposed to make the bridge rust-resistant with a life expectancy of 135-150 years.
When FDOT finished the bridge, the county became the owner and is financially responsible for its maintenance.
County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschrorer said the Department of Public Works has spent $6,882 on maintenance since January 2020.
Toward the future
Carson said due to the bridge's experimental design, there will be future testing of the bridge structure through monitoring and lab testing.
That information, she said, will help FDOT determine the future use of constructing bridges with those features.
“While all bridges undergo routine inspections, the Halls River bridge has ongoing monitoring by the FDOT state research and materials offices,” Carson said. “(It) contains features designed to prevent corrosion from the saltwater environment and they are also being implemented in other bridges throughout Florida.”
And hopefully not far into the future, the folks who live around there can look forward to a multi-use path that will be built at U.S. 19 and extend right up to the bridge and beyond. The Florida Legislature this year allocated $2.3 million to build it.
”We are going to move people out of traffic and that's a really good thing,” Finegan said.