Most visitors to Crystal River seldom know that many of the city’s attractions that they came here to enjoy have a common origin.
Instead, they may stop and admire the city’s town square mural, or watch their children play at Crystal River’s new splash pad, or rent the city’s restored pump house beneath the city’s water tower, without giving much thought about how they came to be. Few, if any, know that the non-profit, Crystal River Main Street, was essential in getting state grants, private donations, working with local governments, and spearheading such projects.
Even the popular replica of the Spirit of Crystal River scow displayed for three years outside in the city’s downtown for three years was a gifted from Crystal River Main Street after working with the Crystal River Boat Builders.
To continue the organization’s momentum, the Main Street board hired last month Alison Pinkston as its new executive director to work with local government, businesses, and the public to help preserve and improve Crystal River’s historic downtown.
Pinkston told the Chronicle that Main Street is in a unique position to “work with business owners, the (city) council, and the city employees …and as a liaison…help find funding for projects that the city wouldn’t normally be available to the city.
One recent example, she said, of that was when Crystal River Main Street won a $50,000 grant to renovate the city’s Pump House, and raised another $50,000 in matching funds for the project.
Pinkston said there are large national and regional businesses that typically offer grants to small communities wanting to preserve their community and historical places.
Crystal River Main Street board member Carol Kimbrough told the Chronicle that often these grants are not available to local governments, but rather only to nonprofits. That puts Crystal River Main Street in a good position to get grants and use them for the preservation and betterment of the city and its residents, a goal shared by the city’s council.
Pinkston wasted no time after getting the job looking for potential grants.
She is already applying for $65,000 in grants to further Main Street’s work.
Kimbrough said for the city council’s part, the city is very effective at marketing itself. It’s also successfully ensured that downtown buildings are occupied and tourists visit and spend money in Crystal River.
Meanwhile, Main Street works to preserve historic buildings that reflect the city’s past rather than demolish them.
The organization was founded in 2015 to help preserve and improve the historic downtown district of Crystal River. It is Main Street’s goal to educate the general public about the historic significance of the district’s architecture, history and culture.
It promotes and educates the public about historic preservation of the downtown area, which includes the Community Redevelopment Area (CRA).
Crystal River Main Street is overseen by Florida Main Street, a program administrated by the Division of Historical Resources under the Florida Department of State.
Pinkston, 39, moved to Florida with her husband and three children from Indiana. Her husband works for Duke Energy. Before being a homemaker, she worked as a fundraiser for nonprofits.
The city council donates to Main Street $36,000 annually for its work.
Pinkston said she will work closely with the city as growth comes to Crystal River. It can’t be stopped, she said, but by coordinating with the city, Crystal River can remain a beautiful ocean side destination to tourists and home to its residents.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.