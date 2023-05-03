Most visitors to Crystal River seldom know that many of the city’s attractions that they came here to enjoy have a common origin.

Instead, they may stop and admire the city’s town square mural, or watch their children play at Crystal River’s new splash pad, or rent the city’s restored pump house beneath the city’s water tower, without giving much thought about how they came to be. Few, if any, know that the non-profit, Crystal River Main Street, was essential in getting state grants, private donations, working with local governments, and spearheading such projects.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.