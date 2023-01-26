Twice a year, with the help of volunteers from community organizations like the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), ROTC and local Scouts, as well as individuals from the community, the headstones in Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto are cleaned.
The next one coming up is a 9 a.m., Saturday, March 11.
“We used to have these big cleanup days where everybody would pitch in with lawnmowers and weed eaters, but there was too much going on,” said Paul “Toady” Grannan, one of the cemetery trustees. “Now we just clean the headstones.”
The event is open to the public to come out and help. It’s also an opportunity to learn about the cemetery and the history of Lecanto, Grannan said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“This cemetery is the heart and soul of Lecanto,” he said.
The maintenance and operation of the cemetery and the semi-annual headstone cleanups are funded solely by donations.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the cemetery can mail a check payable to: Lecanto Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 359, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.