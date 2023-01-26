Twice a year, with the help of volunteers from community organizations like the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), ROTC and local Scouts, as well as individuals from the community, the headstones in Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto are cleaned.

The next one coming up is a 9 a.m., Saturday, March 11.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

