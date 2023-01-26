Paul Grannan looks at one of the many grave markers at the Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Martha Jane Hodge, who died Sept. 9, 1878, is buried at the spot in the Lecanto cemetery that once was considered part of Hernando County. An inscription in the stone reads, "Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord."
Some of the trees at the Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories are not magnolias. Large cedar trees have caused issues with some of the grave markers, like these where Paul Grannan's family members are buried. Plans for removal of the large trunks and whole trees are in the works, according to Grannan.
Paul Grannan looks at one of the many grave markers at the Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Martha Jane Hodge, who died Sept. 9, 1878, is buried at the spot in the Lecanto cemetery that once was considered part of Hernando County. An inscription in the stone reads, "Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord."
Editor's note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life "back in the day" so we can help preserve local history.
The story of any cemetery is the story of its community, and the story of any community is the story of its families.
For the Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto, located near the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 491, it’s the story, or stories, of the Davis and King families, the Barnes and Allen families, the Maynards and the Grannans.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Henry B. King was my great-great-grandfather, and my great-grandfather was John B. Davis,” said local historian Paul “Toady” Grannan.
On a recent sunny, breezy day, Grannan gave the Chronicle a tour of the cemetery.
“This is my family,” he said. “At one time, this was all farmland. John Pike Morrison deeded this land for a cemetery in 1883.
“How I’m related to the Morrisons, John Pike Morrison’s daughter married John E. King, who was my grandfather’s uncle — my great-great-uncle,” Grannan said. “He was the first tax collector for Citrus County.”
“That’s Morrison Pond over there,” Granna said, pointing to the north of the cemetery. “It’s a freshwater pond with seven springs in it. It was a watering hole for everybody in Lecanto to water their cattle.”
Twice a year, with the help of volunteers from community organizations like the Daughters of…
Lecanto beginnings
At one time, Lecanto was called “middle ground.”
“In 1887 when we became a county, they tried to get a post office, but there already was a Middle Ground, Florida,” Grannan said. “So John E. King went down to Crystal River, thinking of a name for the area.
“He saw a boat named ‘Lepanto,’ but he changed it to ‘Lecanto.’ He’s the first Postmaster of the Lecanto Post Office. My grandfather was a Postmaster, Uncle Murray Davis was Postmaster after my grandfather.”
The Davis family came to Florida from South Carolina and the Kings came from Georgia.
“How the Davises and Kings got together: Bennett Aubrey King married Jeffie Elizabeth Davis,” Grannan said. “She was a school teacher at Fort Cooper and he was a county commissioner.”
Grannan’s mother, Dorothy King Grannan, married a Yankee from Indiana, Paul V. Grannan. They met in Savannah, Georgia, where the beautiful Dorothy with the long legs was working as a cigarette girl in a club where Grannan, a traveling Dixieland jazz musician, was playing.
Within a week they were married.
Grannan’s brother, John Aubrey Grannan, died Jan. 31, 2018 at age 70.
His headstone reads: “John A. Grannan, the hero of this family’s story.”
Affectionately known as “the walking encyclopedia of Citrus County history,” the late local historian John Grannan was on the cemetery board and “literally knew where the bodies were buried,” Paul Grannan told the Chronicle in 2018. “Going to a cemetery cleanup with John — I’d be pushing a lawnmower, getting work done, and he’d be stopped at a grave. He couldn’t pass up a grave.”
Who’s who?
In the Grannan area of the cemetery, someone planted cedar trees years ago. It was a nice idea at the time, Grannan said, but now the trees are a nuisance.
“We tried to tell people not to plant them,” he said. “Nothing lives underneath them, and they’re dying and falling.
“There’s this big (cedar) tree stump that’s separating my family (gravesites). This is Magnolia Cemetery, NOT the ‘Cedars of Lebanon.’”
The first-ever person to be buried there was Mr. Houseworth. His headstone reads: "Mr. Houseworth First Burial Here 1869.”
“He was a Confederate veteran from Kentucky who killed himself,” Grannan said. “Somebody found him with a gun in his hand.”
A stone plaque at the edge of the cemetery reads:
“Welcome. Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories. Founded March 1869 when a lonely son of Kentucky sought rest here in the friendly bosom of Mother Earth.
“Land contributed by a gallant old soldier who surrendered with Lee: John Pike Morrison.”
According to the late John Murray Davis’ recollections in “Back Home,” Hampton Dunn’s history of Citrus County, “when they put a fence around the cemetery, they fenced him out! The old road to Holder used to jog around the cemetery and the wagon wheels would roll over one of the four rocks that marked the grave.”
There’s no longer a fence around Magnolia Cemetery.
One grave belongs to Martha Jane Hodom, who died in 1879.
“This grave is significant because it says she died in Hernando County,” Grannan said. “That was before Citrus County when we were still Hernando County.”
A double headstone marks the graves of Henry Bascom King and his wife, Lucy Allen King, who died four days apart.
He died Feb. 14, 1921. She died Feb. 18, 1921.
They were Grannan’s great-great-grandparents.
Two lone graves near each other are simply marked: “Uncle Bill Holmes” and “Uncle Owen Holmes.”
Altogether, about 900 people are buried in the cemetery, with 1,200 sites.
Growth, progress, new neighbors
Across State Road 44 from the cemetery is where they used to have the county fair, Grannan said. The last one was in 1926.
The school house was there, too, he said. County Road 491 was a dirt road, and the intersection with State Road 44 that is called “Four Corners” today, with gas stations on two corners and nothing — for now — on the other two, was mostly undeveloped.
As for the widening of County Road 491, "that's a story for another day," Grannan said.
However, he did mention the cemetery is getting neighbors, Dan’s Car Wash that’s proposed to be built next to the cemetery on the northeast corner of the intersection.
“We hope they turn out to be good neighbors,” Grannan said. “One concern — we hope they put the exit with the blowers away from the cemetery, because of the noise during funerals.
“However, we would love to get their water source so we can plant a hedge row. Maybe run a water line so we can water the trees.”