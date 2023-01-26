Editor's note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life "back in the day" so we can help preserve local history.

The story of any cemetery is the story of its community, and the story of any community is the story of its families.

Magnolia Cemetery

Paul Grannan has a long family history with the Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories in Lecanto. When the cemetery was first founded in 1869, what is now Citrus County was considered Hernando County.
Magnolia Cemetery

The Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories is near the Four Corners area of Citrus County in Lecanto. A car wash is planned at the intersection, near the cemetery.
Magnolia Cemetery

Paul Grannan, left, is pictured with his son and grandchildren Tuesday, Jan. 17. They are from second left, Elliott, 6, Killian, 3, Sawyer, 8, and their father Zack Grannan.
Magnolia Cemetery

Many of the markers at Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories are relatives of Paul Grannan.
Magnolia Cemetery

Some of the trees at the Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories are not magnolias. Large cedar trees have caused issues with some of the grave markers, like these where Paul Grannan's family members are buried. Plans for removal of the large trunks and whole trees are in the works, according to Grannan.
Magnolia Cemetery

A simple grave marker indicates the location of the first person buried at the Magnolia Cemetery Garden of Memories in Lecanto.

