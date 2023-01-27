"We love you, Lu!," Vicky Iozzia shouted across Lu the hippo's lagoon Friday morning, Jan 27, prior to singing Happy Birthday to the 6,000-pound animal.

Iozzia, a volunteer at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, entertains scores of visitors annually by singing her original song titled "Lu's Song" and as preparations are finalized for a party fit for the gentle giant.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com