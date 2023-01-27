"We love you, Lu!," Vicky Iozzia shouted across Lu the hippo's lagoon Friday morning, Jan 27, prior to singing Happy Birthday to the 6,000-pound animal.
Iozzia, a volunteer at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, entertains scores of visitors annually by singing her original song titled "Lu's Song" and as preparations are finalized for a party fit for the gentle giant.
Lu has been a resident at the park since 1964, making him the senior resident. Several visitors from Disney were on hand to celebrate the occasion and confirmed Lu's status as the oldest hippo in North America. He is the second oldest captive hippo in the world, they said. The oldest surpasses Lu's age by three or four years and lives in captivity in Europe.
Lu was born in 1960 at the San Diego Zoo and was filmed in movies decades ago. In 1960, the park was a home to a variety of animals used in movies and television. Lu never left.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Tim Sluga and Ryan Novak weren't hard to miss Friday as they celebrated with others. The two, dressed from head-to-toe in custom hippo outfits, flew in from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the celebration.
"We couldn't believe there was a hippo in Florida," Novak said.
Lu was presented with a treats not just a hippo could love. An ornate, multi-layered "cake" made of a frozen blueberry smoothie, watermelon, orange slices, pineapple, and berries was placed at the front of Lu's concrete lagoon. After several minutes Lu decided the time was right to devour his treat. much to the delight of the children, their parents and grandparents who gathered to celebrate.
As the party wrapped up, Ryan Novak was asked if it was worth making a 1,300-mile trek to see a hippo eat birthday cake. He responded, "Definitely," he said, "How many times do you get to celebrate a hippo's birthday?"
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com