Florida Citrus

Icicles cling to oranges in Lakeland. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced a production forecast for the current growing season by 10% for oranges and 16.6% for grapefruit and specialty crops. Growers have long struggled against deadly citrus greening disease but also are recovering from the late September hurricane and faced a freeze as 2022 came to a close.

 Chris O'Meara

TALLAHASSEE — Florida citrus growers took another hit Thursday, more than three months after Hurricane Ian swept through the heart of the industry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced a production forecast for the current growing season by 10% for oranges and 16.6% for grapefruit and specialty crops.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle