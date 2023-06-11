Nothing says love like barbecued beef brisket, pork butt and ribs.
Updated: June 11, 2023 @ 4:35 pm
Nothing says love like barbecued beef brisket, pork butt and ribs.
Wednesday, June 14 is the last day to place an order for the #LOVEFORLAHERA fundraising BBQ on Saturday, June 17.
The BBQ fundraiser consists of 14- to 16-pound whole beef brisket for $85, 7- to 10-pound whole pork butts $40, and full slab of ribs for $35.
This fundraiser benefits Deputy Andy Lahera and his family.
Lahera, a 14-year law enforcement veteran and school resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School, was involved in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023 while he was directing traffic.
He remains in critical condition in the hospital.
“We have had over 300 people make orders, some with multiple meat orders,” said Joe Faherty, longtime friend of Lahera. “So far we’ve raised $36,425 with 100% of that going to the family. I also had an individual hand me $2,500 in cash to give to (Andy’s wife) Michelle directly.”
To place an order, email Lindsay Tozer at loveforlahera@gmail.com.
If you do not have email, place an order by calling 352-302-8957.
Payment for your BBQ and donations are to be made through the Citrus County Education Foundation:
• Make checks payable to CCEF.
• Venmo @CCEFfundsuccess.
• PayPal, through CCEF website, citruseducation.org (add memo line for Lahera BBQ).
• Or cash.
Pickup of the barbecued meat will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at M&B Dairy, 8760 S Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461.
If you need delivery, please send an email to loveforlahera@gmail.com.
Note: June 17 is also the same day as the 7th Annual Phil Royal Legacy Hearts of Gold Gala. If you are attending the Gala and would like to pick up your order there, please notate that on your order email.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
