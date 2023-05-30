When tragedy strikes Citrus County, Citrus County leaps into action.
This time it’s for Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Lahera, a 14-year law enforcement veteran and school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was involved in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023, while he was directing traffic.
Leon McClellan, Vice President of M&B Dairy, and Joe Faherty, retired CCSO deputy and current Citrus County School Board member, are hosting a barbecue fundraiser Saturday, June 17, to help the Lahera family.
This is not an "in-person" event, just meat pick-up, McClellan said.
All money collected and donated will go directly to the Lahera family.
The BBQ fundraiser consists of 14- to 16-pound whole beef brisket for $85, 7- to 10-pound whole pork butts $40, and full slab of ribs for $35.
Last day to pre-order is Wednesday, June 14.
Orders are payable by cash or check made payable to Michelle Lahera.
The #LOVEFORLAHERA outpouring of prayers and now a fundraiser began immediately after Lahera’s accident by three friends: Joe Faherty, Leon McClellan and Lindsay Tozer.
Faherty, who worked alongside Lahera for many years as a school resource deputy, was deeply impacted by the accident and called McClellan, who has done many fundraisers out at the dairy farm in Lecanto.
Within 24 hours, a sign-up sheet had donations to cover the cost of food, volunteers to help cook, distribute and deliver food, and more than 100 orders.
"It's truly heartwarming to witness so many folks come together all in an effort to help the family," McClellan said. "One thing Citrus County does well is that we all come together to support each other."
Faherty added, "I feel it's very important to come together as a community and host an event that can bring us together to support the family, be able to talk, visit for a little bit, and share healing prayers for Andy."
Tozer said she first met the Laheras at Robin Cumbie's Action Fitness Martial Arts in 2014 where they did kickboxing together for a few years with the Lamandas, and have continued crossing paths at events for the Phil Royal Legacy.
"One of my most recent and favorite memories of Andy was during the pandemic,” she said. “He and Michelle would get on Facebook LIVE and do videos reading children's books to her students, and Andy would make origami.”
Tozer also said she is all too familiar with the uncertainty of traumatic brain injuries; her father suffered one following a bicycle accident in 2007.
"With that long road ahead, you can only imagine the financial burden this will have on the Laheras,” she said. “We want to help put their minds at ease with any help we can offer. Anything given will be greatly appreciated. Please remember to keep them in your prayers."
Pickup of the barbecued meat will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at M&B Dairy, 8760 S Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Note: June 17 is also the same day as the 7th Annual Phil Royal Legacy Hearts of Gold Gala. If you are attending the Gala and would like to pick up your order there, please note that on your order email.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.