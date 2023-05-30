Andy Lahera

Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Lahera, a 14-year law enforcement veteran and school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School, was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023, while he was directing traffic.

When tragedy strikes Citrus County, Citrus County leaps into action.

