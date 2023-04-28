The following development permits/applications have been recently filed with the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) Growth Management Department:
Texas Roadhouse has requested a building permit for a new 8,209-square-foot (SF) restaurant at 2376 N. Lecanto Hwy (CR 491) In Lecanto.
Remington Omni Enterprises, LLC has requested building permits for multiple self-storage buildings at 921 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy (CR 486) in Hernando.
Barbieri Recreation Center has requested a building permit for a new recreation center at 1242 W. Country Club Blvd in Citrus Springs.
Top Dog Investors, LLC has requested a site development permit for three 12,000-square-foot warehouses at 8829 W. Veterans Dr. in Homosassa.
Dimensions Terrace, LLC has requested a building permit for a 24’ x 25’ accessory building at 9055 W. Veterans Dr. in Homosassa.
Little Wonders Childcare Center has requested a building permit for remodeling of the site to include removing walls and updating lighting/exterior at 11 N. Melbourne St. in Beverly Hills.
Sanctuary Mission, Inc. has requested a building permit for a 16’ x 60’ shed at 3989 S. Alabama Ave. in Homosassa.
Nature Coast Landings Resort in Crystal River has requested a building permit for swimming pool repair/modifications including tile, ladder, markers, and pool deck.
Strive Mental Health has requested an interior remodel permit for the site at 2440 N. Essex Ave. in Hernando.
Gerard Gaudette has requested an interior remodel permit for a new Just Wingin’ It restaurant at 5712 S. Suncoast Blvd (US 19) in Homosassa.
Real Sub, LLC has requested an interior remodel permit for Crystal River Miracle Ear in a unit at 6748 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy (SR 44) in Crystal River.
Clark Stillwell, on behalf of Sunshine RV Campground, LLC, has requested a Comprehensive Plan Amendment/Atlas Amendment (CPA/AA) with a Planned Unit Development (PUD) for a Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park with 37 RV sites, 23 “glampsites,” and five (5) primitive campsites (now proposed for 32 RV sites, 16 “glampsites,” and 20 primitive sites) on approximately 16.1 acres at 1650 S. Fishcreek Point in Crystal River. The application was discussed by the Planning and Development Commission (PDC) on February 16, 2023, and recommended for denial. The applicant has revised the request, so it has been placed on a new PDC hearing for Thursday, May 18, 2023, before being forwarded to the BOCC for a future hearing date.
Michael Wilburn, on behalf of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, Inc., has requested an Atlas Amendment (AA) to allow up to 250 multi-family residences in the Oak Village (Sugarmill Woods) Master Plan. The site lies on Village Center Circle in Homosassa and is approximately 49.2 acres in size. The application was discussed by the PDC on March 2, 2023, and recommended for approval with conditions. The BOCC hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 5:01 p.m.
Wade Trim, as a consultant for the BOCC, has requested an Ordinance Amendment (OA) for the Cardinal Street Interchange Management Area (IMA) for Land Development Code (LDC) standards. The application was discussed by the PDC on February 16, 2023, with a recommendation that staff revise the existing Comprehensive Plan language before proceeding with this application. As such, staff are preparing an amendment that will be placed on future agendas (dates not yet determined).
Wade Trim, as a consultant for the BOCC, has requested a CPA for the SR 44 IMA. The application was discussed by the PDC on February 16, 2023, with a recommendation for approval with conditions. The BOCC transmittal hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 5:01 p.m. If transmitted to state agencies, a final adoption hearing will be scheduled at a later date. The consultant has also been charged with creating LDC standards, which will be drafted once the Comprehensive Plan guidelines are in place, and future hearings/workshops will be scheduled.
Michael Wilburn has requested an OA to the LDC that would remove the requirement for cross-access connections to certain non-residential uses on collector and arterial roadways. The application was discussed by the PDC on April 20, 2023, and will be forwarded to the BOCC for consideration.
Bohler Engineering, on behalf of 2022 Lecanto Lecanto, LLC, has requested to amend an existing PUD at 3499 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy. (CR 486) in Lecanto. The amendment would allow mini-warehouse use on the site, as well as combine two previously proposed outparcels. The application was discussed by the PDC on April 20, 2023, and will be placed on a future BOCC agenda.
Brenda McKenzie, on behalf of David and Pamela Finley, has requested a CPA/AA at 2142 and 2156 S. Waterman Drive. The application proposes to change the LDC Atlas designation from Coastal and Lakes Residential with mobile homes (CLRMH) to Coastal and Lakes Commercial (CLC), on approximately 0.32 acres. The site has active code compliance complaints for various commercial uses on the site. The application is scheduled for discussion by the PDC on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before being forwarded to the BOCC for a future hearing.
Michael Wilburn, on behalf of Veer Real Estate, Inc., has requested a CPA/AA/PUD from Low Intensity Coastal and Lakes (CL), Low Density Residential (LDR), and General Commercial (GNC), to Recreational Vehicle Park (RVP), on approximately 45.6 acres on US 19 (South Suncoast Blvd) in Homosassa. The site lies adjacent to the existing Bell Villa Mobile Home Park, and, if approved, would allow a new RV park with up to 98 RV sites. The application is scheduled for discussion by the PDC on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before being forwarded to the BOCC for a future hearing.
Citrus County Land Development Division has requested an OA for multiple changes in the LDC. Allowable uses in each land use district are proposed for format revision, along with removing multiple redundant or undefined uses. In addition, some uses (such as car wash and RV/boat storage and mini warehouses) are proposed for review in the GNC District via a PUD. This amendment includes consideration of waterfront setback change for in-ground pools, as requested by the BOCC. The application is scheduled for discussion by the PDC on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before being forwarded to the BOCC for a future hearing.
Daisy Landes, on behalf of Maronda Homes, LLC, has requested an amendment to the Pine Ridge Unit 3 Master Plan from a commercial designation to a single-family residential designation on approximately 1.1 acres at 4851 N. Mapleview Way in Beverly Hills. The application was considered and recommended for denial by the PDC on April 6, 2023, and is scheduled for discussion by the BOCC on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Michael Wilburn, on behalf of CJC Crystal River, LLC, has requested a CPA/AA/PUD on approximately 5.39 acres. The application requests to change the designation from LDR to Medium Density Residential (MDR) with a PUD for multi-family uses (up to 32 units in 16 duplex buildings). The site lies at 7630 W. Seven Rivers Drive in Crystal River. The application was considered and recommended for denial by the PDC on April 6, 2023, and is scheduled for discussion by the BOCC on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Michael Wilburn, on behalf of Morgan Rise, has requested a Conditional Use (CU) to allow RV and boat storage in the GNC District. The site lies at 5640 S Suncoast Blvd (US-19) in Homosassa and contains approximately 2.15 acres. The application has been tentatively placed on the agenda of the PDC for Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Frank Dalicandro has requested a Development Agreement Amendment (DA) that would amend the existing DA for Crystal Pointe Units 2 and 3 (approximately 75 acres). The application proposes to reduce the minimum lot size and instead cluster units with increased open space, as well as reducing roadway widths. The BOCC will be asked to allow staff to accept submittal and subsequent review of an application on Tuesday, May 25, 2023. If allowed, staff will schedule future hearings once an application has been received and reviewed.
Ardurra Group, on behalf of Crystal Ridge Property Group, LLC, has requested a Preliminary Plat application (PLT) for Crystal Ridge Phase 1. The site proposes approximately 236 single-family residential lots on 52.4 acres and is the first phase of the previously approved Crystal Ridge PUD, lying adjacent to West Crystal Oaks Drive and South Rock Crusher Road in Lecanto.
Germana Engineering and Associates, LLC, on behalf of Burgland Investments, LLC, has requested a PLT for Southern Woods Phase V. The site is not part of the existing Southern Woods PUD and proposes approximately 160 single-family residential lots on 40.6 acres in the Medium Density Residential with homes allowed (MDRMH) District. The site lies on the north side of Woodfield Circle in Southern Woods.