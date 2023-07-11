Starting next week, you are likely to notice improved print quality in your Citrus County Chronicle. That’s because the Chronicle has entered into an agreement to have its daily editions printed at the Gannett Co.-owned Lakeland Ledger. The state-of-the-art press will enable us to bring you more color pages and a vibrant product every day. The Chronicle’s weekly papers will be printed at the Gannett production plant in Gainesville.

The transition will take place with the Tuesday, July 18 edition. The shift to a larger and more modern press will assist us in designing each edition to give greater emphasis to local news and ensure that regular features are consistently placed. Color photos and advertisements will be more captivating and vibrant.

