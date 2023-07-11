Starting next week, you are likely to notice improved print quality in your Citrus County Chronicle. That’s because the Chronicle has entered into an agreement to have its daily editions printed at the Gannett Co.-owned Lakeland Ledger. The state-of-the-art press will enable us to bring you more color pages and a vibrant product every day. The Chronicle’s weekly papers will be printed at the Gannett production plant in Gainesville.
The transition will take place with the Tuesday, July 18 edition. The shift to a larger and more modern press will assist us in designing each edition to give greater emphasis to local news and ensure that regular features are consistently placed. Color photos and advertisements will be more captivating and vibrant.
“Our press is aging, and industry changes have made it economically impractical to continue printing just one newspaper in our current printing plant. Additionally, finding replacement parts for an aging press is both challenging and costly,” explained Trina Murphy, the publisher of the Chronicle.
As the Chronicle’s press is decommissioned, the existing building will become too large for the current staff.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“We are actively seeking a modern office space that will be conveniently located for the majority of our Citrus County readers,” Murphy said.
Jim Morton from the local office of Century 21 will handle the listing of the building.
“We remain dedicated to being the local source for news and advertising for many years to come,” Murphy said.