Davis family

John Murray Davis and Alma Boatwright Davis are pictured alongside the first school bus in Citrus County, built by John Murray and his son Bill out of a Merita Bread truck to haul Lecanto-area kids to and from school in Crystal River. The old general store in Lecanto can be seen behind them as well. John Murray and his father John William owned and ran the store until it was closed in 1954.

 Special to the Chronicle

Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis and Lucy Murray Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to help raise Lecanto from the ground up.

It started with John Jacob Davis, John William Davis’s father, who was awarded a land grant deed for property in Lecanto that he had been living on and cultivating.

