Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis and Lucy Murray Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to help raise Lecanto from the ground up.
It started with John Jacob Davis, John William Davis’s father, who was awarded a land grant deed for property in Lecanto that he had been living on and cultivating.
Part of that land was later donated for the cemetery in Lecanto that we know of now.
John Murray Davis attended school in Citrus County through the ninth grade and later taught in the old schoolhouse in Lecanto, which was torn down in 1929.
Ten years later, he bought the land the schoolhouse had stood on and the Davis family still owns it today.
“Papa grew corn there and he had big gardens and his old barn and windmill sat there,” said Gary Davis, grandson of John Murray Davis. “When we were kids, we played all over that property.”
Growing up, he helped his father with the farm and with the mail delivery. He would carry the mail by horse and buggy to Crystal River then.
In 1918, he ran the commissary of the Crystal River Rock Company for one year, and then went to work for the Atlantic Coast Line Roadmaster’s office in Dunnellon.
In the fall of 1919, now 20 years old, he bid on the school bus route to bring children in the Lecanto area to school in Crystal River and he won the contract. He was paid $40 a month to drive the children back and forth in his own truck, which he did for two terms. He also ran the truck as a cab for hire.
John Murray Davis went on to work many jobs, such as selling Model T Fords in Inverness, working with his father who was now county road superintendent, building and operating a filling (gas) station and garage in Lecanto, and farm cultivating.
“He was a jack of all trades; he could do just about anything,” said Dan Davis, grandson of John Murray Davis.
After that, someone else operated the filling station while he and his father ran the old general store in Lecanto. He later bought his father’s interest in the store and ran it himself for years.
During this time of working several jobs, John Murray Davis married Alma Ruth Boatwright on Sept. 6, 1922.
They were married by Judge E.C. May, who in a tribute to John William Davis wrote about the Davis family: “John Davis by his precept and example led his children along the paths of honor and good citizenship, and they have not departed therefrom.”
John Murray and Alma Davis would have five children together, including William Murray Davis in 1923, Gary and Dan Davis’ father.
John Murray went on to purchase more than 220 acres of land in Lecanto and about 30 head of cattle, including some registered Brahmans. Most of the land has been sold now and the money passed down to his children.
In 1929, he was made acting Postmaster and in 1930 was appointed Postmaster by President Herbert Hoover. He served for more than 30 years in that position while maintaining the farm.
In the 1930s, John Murray and his son, William (Bill), built the very first school bus in Citrus County to haul Lecanto-area kids to and from school in Crystal River. Since they already had the contract to transport the kids along the route, the two built the bus out of a Merita Bread truck.
They used an Army knife and hammer to hand-cut the windows into the truck, hung canvas roll-down flaps on the windows for when it was raining, and installed the wooden seats throughout the back.
“As dad got older, from what I remember, he’d get up in the morning, get ready for school, and he’d drive the school bus around and pick kids up, drive it to school and park it, then he’d go to school, and when they got out in the afternoon, he’d drop them off at home and then come back to our grandparents’ place,” Gary Davis said.
They drove it until regular school buses were finally obtained by the school district.
John William Davis lived a full life to the age of 90 when he died in November 1955, one year after closing the general store. John Murray Davis died at the age of 72 in September of 1972.
The Davis family has always supported the local kids and has always been interested in the schools. It was always a dream of John Murray Davis that there would be a high school in Lecanto for the kids that lived there — though that didn’t happen in his lifetime.
“Our Uncle John never married or had kids, but he always was invested in kids,” said Dan Davis. “He had numerous kids around the Sumter County area (where he lived) that he kind of adopted as his own and helped them along while they played ball and participated in FFA things at school. He had an influence on kids and loved kids.”
This year, “Uncle John” or John Franklin Davis, son of John Murray Davis, passed away at the age of 87. Through the years, though, he had built the Davis family trust account with plans to donate the hundreds of thousands of dollars after his passing.
So, in September, Dan and Gary carried out John F. Davis’s wishes and donated $100,000 to establish the John Murray and Alma B. Davis Memorial Scholarship for students at Lecanto High School who intend to major in agriculture or an agriculture-related field. The scholarship will be $2,000 awarded annually to one graduating student.
They also donated another $100,000 to Sumter County Schools, since that was where John F. Davis lived most of his life.
On Dec. 13, they donated another $50,000 to Crystal River and Citrus high schools to establish the Dr. Ronald and Marie Dumas Memorial Scholarship. Dr. Ronald Dumas and John F. Davis were very close friends for years and were even roommates in college at the University of Florida.
“A lot of this money was money that my grandfather had left in property, so when they sold the property, that money was provided to my aunts and uncles and then invested, so it began with our grandfather’s money and land,” said Dan Davis.
More than $600,000 has been donated to various places from the family trust based on John F. Davis's wishes, including to Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto, the Citrus County Historical Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children and the American Cancer Society.
Not many places in Florida can still say that one of the original pioneering families of the area still supports the community as passionately as the Davis’s have for more than six generations now.
As Lecanto continues to grow, especially in the next few years with upcoming development plans, it’s important to remember where and who it started from.