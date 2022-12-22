Linda VanAllen retires

Linda VanAllen recently retired from her post guiding Acentria Insurance in Inverness after a career spanning more than four decades.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

After 45 years selling insurance, Linda Van Allen called it a day and the end of her career.

The work is for the next generation and her focus will be her family and travel, said the well-known Inverness businesswoman.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.