After 45 years selling insurance, Linda Van Allen called it a day and the end of her career.
The work is for the next generation and her focus will be her family and travel, said the well-known Inverness businesswoman.
Van Allen is 68 years old and told the Chronicle it was a good time to “let the younger agents take over.”
“I’m old,” Van Allen told the Chronicle and laughed. “It’s just time to enjoy myself without having the day-to-day (work of the job).”
But she is grateful.
“At the end of the day I am so blessed to have a successful business and be surrounded by staff and the best in the industry,” she said.
As for the work, “I loved it,” she said. “In essence you’re helping people to protect their most important assets.”
As much as she loved the work, Van Allen said she fell into it because of a phone call.
When Van Allen was a teenager she babysat for Tom Hager, who owned his own insurance company in Inverness.
Years later, when Van Allen was working for the school district, Hager telephoned her, saying he needed a receptionist. It was 1977 and she took the job.
The job she had with the school district was a safer bet, “but when you’re 21 years old you don’t think about that.”
She knew right away she made the right choice, Van Allen told the Chronicle.
After six months, a position as an agent opened and she took it. She sold home, auto, business, and life insurance.
“Once I started, I loved what I did. It’s really a people business,” Van Allen said.
In 1989, she started her own insurance office. Her husband is a contractor and he remodeled.
She said a lot has changed in the industry.
When she first worked in the business it was well before the use of computers, and she remembers having to look up rates on tables provided by the industry. Documents were mailed to and from the office.
“Now everything is done immediate,” she said.
Almost all insurance businesses are paperless now and no more do you find customer files stacked on agents’ desks, she said.
The market is also more competitive because of online insurance agencies.
Insurance in Florida is also more volatile, and many insurance companies have pulled out of the state, causing prices to rise.
But while technology and the insurance landscape have changed, the basics of having a successful insurance company have remained the same for decades, she said.
“Treat others the way you want to be treated,” she said. “Customer service is still important. Customer service is still number one.”
When she began her own insurance office, Van Allen was its only employee. It now has nine. She retired last week.
There’s still a good chance friends and clients will run into Van Allen.
She is a part-owner of Connors Gifts on Tompkins Street, just across the street from her former insurance company on Seminole Avenue. She will help out in the gift shop when they are short staffed, she said.
In 2015, she sold her insurance business to Acentria Insurance, but stayed on.
“When I met with the owners, they were great people,” she said. “And they would continue to take care of my employees.”
What will she not miss about the job?
“Getting up every day and checking my emails,” she said, laughing.
What will she miss the most?
“I’ll miss the people,” she said.