The Depot District was the scene for a gathering of more than 200 residents attending the local 72nd National Day of Prayer service Thursday afternoon, May 4, in Inverness.
Clergy from local churches were asked to pray for specific topics during the service including church ministries and missions, police and first responders, family, children, members of the military and caregivers, to name a few.
Passionate prayers were supported and encouraged with clapping, hands held skyward as well as words of praise and worship throughout the service lasting more than an hour.
A passage from the book of James identified the theme of the service: "Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much."
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com