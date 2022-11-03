You could say that a package of Ramen noodles changed Ethan Hamm’s life.
At least, that was the start.
It was a turning point, going from being a quiet kid who had a tough time in school because of a hearing impairment to now being a confident 19-year-old young man with dreams and goals.
It began at 14, with a package of Ramen.
“I was trying to figure out how to cook it,” he said.
Shortly after that, after being homeschooled since second grade after a traumatic incident at school left him anxious and afraid, he told his mom he wanted to go back to school.
He enrolled at Crystal River High School in the 10th grade.
"I had an extra elective to take, and culinary was the only class left," he said.
That turned out to be serendipitous because that's how he discovered cooking was his passion.
Not only that, it eventually brought him out of his shell and has helped him overcome his anxiety and fears.
“He had a hearing problem from birth,” explained Ethan’s mother, Erica Klyap. “At 3, he got hearing aids and from there it was years of therapies, speech therapy, and working with him to get him to the point he is today.”
As Ethan remembers it, when he was in second grade, he had gotten hurt on the school bus and someone at school thought his injuries looked suspicious.
A Child Protective Investigator was called to the school, and because Ethan has trouble hearing, even with hearing aids, and because he didn’t understand the questions he was being asked, he panicked and dove underneath his desk.
The CPI dove under his desk with him, which panicked him more and he started throwing things and then a sheriff deputy came and put him in handcuffs and took him to a Baker Act facility in Ocala.
“I was terrified,” Ethan said.
After that, he refused to go back to school and was homeschooled until 10th grade.
High school was a much better experience, although he mostly kept to himself.
“In high school, he had counseling and support people, and the ESE (Exceptional Student Education) people were wonderful," Klyap said. "When he graduated he was on the A-B honor roll.”
But it was culinary class where Ethan shined, especially when he was in the Career Dual Enrollment (CDE) program, going to classes in the morning and working at a job in the community in the afternoon.
Subs, Salads & More — much more
After trying out a few restaurant jobs, Ethan went to work for family friend Dave DePietro who, with wife Tracy, own Subs, Salads & More in Hernando.
They took him under their wing, teaching him and allowing him to learn how to overcome his difficulties in a work environment.
Plus, Ethan got to do what he loves, preparing food for people.
When he started, he was still quiet and didn’t talk much to customers, concentrating instead on making sandwiches and pizzas, his specialty.
Ethan’s goal is to one day own his own sub shop or other food business, but to do that, he needs to be able to communicate with people.
The DePietros helped him take customer’s orders and then he began going to the tables asking people if they would like a refill on their drinks.
“Sometimes I have to say, ‘I’m sorry. I don’t know what you’re saying. I’m hearing-impaired. Can you repeat that?’” he said.
Sometimes he will even say, “Can you please look at me so I can read your lips?”
“That was a real turning point for him,” Klyap said. “When I pick him up from work, he has a smile on his face and talks about what he did that day. He’s overcome so many obstacles.”
Dave DePietro said Ethan’s strong point is that he follows directions.
“Most people don’t,” he said. “You show him something and he catches on.”
He said a needed area of growth for Ethan is speed.
As Ethan explained, he likes everything to be perfect. DePietro is teaching him that when customers are hungry and waiting, they don’t care how the pepperonis on a pizza are placed.
“He tells me all the time, ‘Pace it up,’” Ethan said.
Ethan said he’s learning about the food side of the business, but he also wants to learn the business side, because one day he wants to have his own business.
Currently, Ethan attends the culinary program at Withlacoochee Technical College, a 10-month program, where students cook and serve their dishes at the school’s café.
Every day a team of students are responsible for a station, such as soup or salad, and cook in the morning to serve at noon.
One of Ethan’s creations is his Italian Potato Baconator Soup.
“I made it at home first to see how it would be, and the next day I was on the soup station and made it for the café,” he said. “But I realized I didn’t have basil or parsley, so I had to figure out what to use instead. I used chives and Italian seasoning, and it was still good.”
Ethan also said he has lots of friends at school.
“You have to work together as a group, and you have to communicate,” he said.
His mother said she had hoped college would be a good experience for him, and she’s thrilled that it has turned out that way.
One day, she and her husband went to the café for lunch.
“I was nervous for him,” she said. “When we got there it was late, and we were sitting at a table. At the end of lunch, the class all comes out to eat, and Ethan sat down at a table and people came out and sat with him and they were all pulling chairs around this one table.
“That made my mom-heart very happy to know he was part of the camaraderie, part of the group,” she said. “I saw that he was accepted…I just want to see him happy.”