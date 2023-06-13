As Ericka Brooks has learned, ignoring things your body is telling you often doesn’t end well.
For her, it was cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
It was in her breast, but not breast cancer.
Breast cancer would come five years later.
Recently, Brooks, 52, organized and completed a cancer walk, her second, for her community in conjunction with the every-other-year Crystal River Community Reunion at Copeland Park.
She and more than 50 others walked a three-mile loop and raised $1,054 for the Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation.
“I call the walk, ‘My Kind, My Kin’ — my kind of cancer, because everybody’s cancer is different, and my kin, which means my community,” she said. “My ultimate goal for the cancer walk is awareness.
“The first time I had cancer in 2017, I didn’t tell too many people; I didn’t talk about it with my kids. I didn’t know how to cope with it. In my community, the Black community, we don’t go to the doctor like we should. We don’t pay attention to our bodies like we should — I know I didn’t the first time.”
The first time was in 2017.
Brooks worked for Publix, helping to open stores.
She had gone to Hilton Head, South Carolina, to help open a store and threw herself into the job.
She had felt a lump in her right breast, but it was October and the holidays were coming and she was busy at the store, so she ignored it.
She ignored the numbness in her right arm and fingers.
She did, however, go to the doctor when she had a cold that wouldn’t go away; she thought maybe it was allergies.
The doctor gave her steroids for her symptoms, but she didn’t even mention the lump in her breast.
She got through the holidays and retired at the end of January, in time to be back home in Crystal River for the birth of her granddaughter, Jazari, who is now 6.
Her plan was to help take care of the baby and enjoy being a grandma.
“She was born on Feb. 1, and I held her on my chest and the lump hurt,” Brooks said.
She was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, did two months of chemotherapy three times a week at Moffitt Cancer Center, plus a stem cell transplant using her own stem cells.
“I had a whole new immune system after that,” she said. “That meant I had to get ALL my (childhood) immunizations all over again.”
In October 2022, she felt another lump, but this time did not ignore it.
This time: invasive ductal carcinoma (breast cancer).
She did six weeks of weekly chemotherapy, had a double mastectomy in April and suffered a blood clot in her right lung over Easter weekend.
“I knew I had to get better because I had to do the cancer walk Memorial Day weekend,” she said.
Brooks said she has learned the importance of talking about her cancer experience.
“Talking about my cancer not only helps me, but it may help somebody else. There are two people on my street that have breast cancer that I didn’t know. But when I started talking about mine, they told me what they went through," she said
“The day of the walk, I didn’t wear my (breast) prosthetics. I wanted people to know the real me. When you first look at yourself in the mirror after a mastectomy, it’s gruesome. It’s not you. A part of you is gone. It’s emotional, but I’m adjusting to it.
“When I lost my hair the first time, I cried like a baby. But it grew back. The second time I knew what to expect, and I was OK with it … cancer is not something to be ashamed of.”