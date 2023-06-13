Ericka Brooks

Ericka Brooks and her 6-year-old granddaughter Jazari at this year's Crystal River Community Reunion at Copeland Park. Brooks, going through her second bout with cancer, organized a cancer walk in conjunction with the reunion. She and more than 50 others walked a three-mile loop and raised $1,054 for the Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation.

As Ericka Brooks has learned, ignoring things your body is telling you often doesn’t end well.

For her, it was cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

