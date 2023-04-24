Lauren Lindgren

Lauren Lindgren organized a donation drive for purses to give to the Community Food Bank, which will distribute them to local food banks or organizations that support women who are in need. The idea is to bring a bit of joy to these women when life is hard.

 Special to the Chronicle

Sometimes all it takes is a stylish purse to make a woman feel good about herself.

However, when you’re struggling to put food on the table for your family, a new purse is the least of your concerns.

