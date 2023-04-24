Sometimes all it takes is a stylish purse to make a woman feel good about herself.
However, when you’re struggling to put food on the table for your family, a new purse is the least of your concerns.
Updated: April 24, 2023 @ 7:41 pm
So, Lauren Lindgren had an idea.
She wanted to make sure that all women have an opportunity to gain the self-esteem and security that often comes with carrying a stylish handbag and organized a purse drive to assist local women who are in transition and/or homeless.
As soon as she put the word out, donations came in from as far away as New York and California. She worked for months to collect handbags, toiletries, and personal care items that she and a group of friends packed into the handbags and then donated to the Community Food Bank (CFB) for distribution to their partnering agencies who serve women in need.
“Collaboration between friends to benefit worthy causes can make a tremendous impact,” Lindgren said. “We all had fun with this project, and it was more meaningful for us knowing that what we were doing will put smiles on the faces of so many women who are struggling and facing tough times.”
The women’s thoughtful donations moved Barbara Sprague, CEO and Executive Director of the CFB.
“Sometimes the smallest gestures can make the greatest impact in touching the lives of those who are struggling,” Sprague said. “We applaud Lauren for this effort and reps from our agency partners are excited to see the smiles on the faces of the ladies who receive these beautiful handbags!”
For more information about the CFB or to donate, volunteer, or find a food agency near you, please visit http://www.feed352.org/
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
