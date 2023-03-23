Kay Torcuator is never further away from Shands Hospital in Gainesville than a 10-hour drive. Her cell phone is always charged and with her. She and her mother keep packed suitcases in the closet by the garage entrance on the way to their cars.

Now, Torcuator can only wait for that drive to UF Health Shands Hospital, needing to take that suitcase, and getting that telephone call from the hospital that it has a matching kidney to replace one of her dying ones.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.

Tags