Kay Torcuator is never further away from Shands Hospital in Gainesville than a 10-hour drive. Her cell phone is always charged and with her. She and her mother keep packed suitcases in the closet by the garage entrance on the way to their cars.
Now, Torcuator can only wait for that drive to UF Health Shands Hospital, needing to take that suitcase, and getting that telephone call from the hospital that it has a matching kidney to replace one of her dying ones.
The 33-year-old Torcuator knows it could be a long wait.
With O positive blood, she can receive a kidney only from someone with O positive or O negative. Her kidneys now function at only 6% and she already goes to kidney dialysis three times a week. Time may not be something she has an abundance of.
Torcuator is on a waiting list for a kidney from a deceased donor. She hopes to receive a kidney from a living donor because people who receive kidneys from living donors generally live longer.
Torcuator was first diagnosed in 2014.
“Throughout the nine years I always wondered why me. I was always a good kid,” she said. “It didn’t seem fair.”
Torcuator’s kidney problems are genetic. Her two uncles also had kidney disease and died a few years after starting dialysis. They never found donor kidneys.
She had gone to school and earned a bachelor’s degree in entertainment business and a master’s in public relations, while always having a full-time job to pay the bills.
In April, 2014, Torcuator was on spring break and with some other students to work for the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami. It was a big deal for her resume.
She and her friends arrived from Orlando on a Monday. Getting out of the car she noticed that her ankles were a little swollen, but thought nothing of it.
By Tuesday she felt bloated and stopped urinating. She telephoned her doctor who told her she feared Torcuator might have renal failure. Torcuator didn’t want to leave because the awards were a big opportunity.
But by Wednesday, she felt worse and had trouble eating.
Torcuator drove to her mother’s home in Citrus County rather than going back home to Orlando.
“When she came in she was double her regular size,” said her mother Anna Torcuator, about her daughters water retention.
A kidney biopsy Thursday showed she was in trouble. The test revealed kidney disease and nephrotic syndrome, where her body was passing too much protein into her urine. It can cause life-threatening blood clots, swelling, and kidney failure.
“I still had high hopes life would go back to normal,” Kay Torcuator said. “I really thought the doctors would figure it out. At that time I didn’t know how much it would affect my life.”
Her mother thought the same.
“We weren’t very educated. We thought this too would pass; that she would get better,” Anna Torcuator told the Chronicle.
In 2014, her kidneys still functioned at 90%. By March 2022 they were down to 30%. Her nephrologist was thinking she would have to start dialysis in five years. Torcuator was hoping no earlier than 10. They were both wrong.
Torcuator had to start dialysis this month. Her dialysis is three times a week for two hours each visit, but her doctor is planning to expand that to four hours each trip.
Kidney disease is not the only thing Torcuator has to live with.
She’s developed diabetes because of the disease. In January, 2019 she had cataracts and had to have two eye surgeries.
The nephrotic syndrome caused blood clots in her lungs and doctors had to cut them out in 2020, leaving a six-inch-long scar down her chest.
She suffers from diabetic gastroparesis, which causes her stomach muscles to slow down and her stomach doesn't empty properly, so her food can take a long time to leave her stomach.
She suffers from constant muscle and bone pain, body aches, and fatigue. As her kidneys continued to fail, she developed anemia and pancreatitis.
The 33-year-old is now at Stage 5, End Stage Renal Disease.
She lives with her mother now and had to shelve her online media consulting business. The two plan small excursions to bond, but there is no sure thing.
“We can plan something for the weekend, but we have to wait until two hours before if she’s feeling well enough,” Anna Torcuator said.
The mother feels helpless. Anna is also O positive, but is not a suitable donor because she has diabetes.
She would trade places with her daughter if she could.
“If I could take everything she’s experiencing, I would take it,” the mother said.
In Citrus County only 0.3% of people between the ages of 18-44 are diagnosed with kidney disease.
“I see almost everyone from my graduating class getting married, having kids,” she said.
Torcuator feels like the disease has stolen her life.
She wanted to work in the entertainment industry and manage artists.
She wanted a life partner like most everyone else, “but that kind of love is a hard love to find,” she said, citing the medical problems a partner would have to live with.
Torcuator didn’t give in easily.
“It took a long time before I realized … everything was (different now),” she said. “It took a few years for me to stop my old life and accept what my current life is.”
“We’re good people, but we just can’t catch a break,” said Anna, frustrated with each of the medical complications.
The mother and daughter want people who might make a good match to consider donating a kidney. Donors suffer no ill effects by donating because the remaining kidney enlarges and takes over the lost function. They can also be put at the top of waiting lists if they, or their family, ever need a kidney.
“I know it’s such a big ask, but it’s such a big give because they’re literally saving a life,” Kay Torcuator said. “Think of your loved one if they needed an organ and only a stranger could help them.”
Torcuator’s health insurance will pay for a donor’s medical bills associated with her transplant.
Anna Torcuator said she has to be strong for her daughter, but admits when she's alone she often cries.
“It’s our faith that helps us get through each day,” she said, wiping away tears welling up in her eyes.
“I know there is no perfect,” she said, looking at her daughter and embracing. “But she is perfect to me.”
Anyone wanting to contact Torcuator can phone her at 352-257-3401.
Or you can go to an online application website transplant center (UF Health Shands Transplant Center) at https://redcap.link/kidneydonor to offer a kidney to Torcuator. Torcuator‘s legal name for the application form is Kristine Torcuator.