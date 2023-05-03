Power of the Purse 2020

In this photo from 2020, from left, Denise Segovia, Debby Stewart and Amy McLaughlin attend the annual United Way of Citrus County Power of the Purse event.

 Chronicle file

Is it really possible that bidding on a purse can change someone’s life?

Since 2013, staff members at the United Way of Citrus County have seen for themselves the power of a purse at their annual Power of the Purse fundraising event.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.