Is it really possible that bidding on a purse can change someone’s life?
Since 2013, staff members at the United Way of Citrus County have seen for themselves the power of a purse at their annual Power of the Purse fundraising event.
The “girls night out” event begins with a social time of heavy hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary drinks and a chance to shop and bid on the hundred or more new or almost-new purses, including designer bags that retail in the hundreds of dollars, for the silent auction.
Then the fun begins with the live auction, always a rollicking good time with the lively and high-energy auctioneer, Anthony Holte, Citrus United Way’s board chairman.
Items up for live auction are new designer purses combined with gift packages from a spa day or jewelry to Botox or even a trip to Mexico.
“It’s always really good stuff that people like,” said Jess Maloney, Citrus United Way community engagement coordinator.
In years past, funds raised have gone toward such things as the ReadingPals program or after-school math tutoring for middle-school students.
This year, with the goal of $40,000, half the proceeds will go toward quarterly scholarships to local nonprofits that serve their clients in the areas of health, education and/or financial stability.
The other half will go to help the ALICE population – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
“These are people who are working but falling behind, and people are definitely struggling and need a little bit of help, especially with housing, helping them not get evicted,” Maloney said. “Every day we meet with these clients, and it’s awful. These are working people and when their rent goes from $1,000 to $2,000, not only can’t they afford it, but there’s nowhere for them to go; there’s nothing available that’s affordable.”
This year’s Power of the Purse begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, 505 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
“This is the first time we’re having it on a Friday, and that’s what people have been asking for,” Maloney said.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased through the United Way website at citrusunitedway.org or by calling Jess Maloney at 352-795-5483.
Also, to be an event sponsor, call Jess.
Donations of new or very gently used, like-new purses are still being accepted. Drop them off during office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the United Way office at 1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
