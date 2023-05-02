County tourism officials can breathe easier knowing that they won’t be cut off from state marketing assistance.
The Florida House last week went along with a Senate proposal to boost funding for Visit Florida’s tourism-marketing efforts.
Budget negotiators agreed to provide $80 million for Visit Florida during the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year, an increase of $30 million from the current year. The Senate had sought $80 million, while the House did not initially propose money for Visit Florida.
John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, called this great news because it relies on the state to offset marketing expenses.
“It’s certainly an important step that the House can see the value of this organization and what it’s driving to the state in terms of money and jobs,” Pricher said.
The agreement between House and Senate negotiators puts to rest a proposed change in the way Visit Florida is funded. The House pushed to draw money from the 62 county tourist-development councils to cover the state’s tourism marketing.
Under that scenario, Citrus County would have had to give the state 5% of its tourism tax revenue.
“We are more than thrilled that (Visit Florida)is going to continue and will actually get more funding and do more programs that will benefit the state,” Pricher said.
He said tourism is vital to the county’s economy, providing a $275 million direct economic impact annually from visitors.
The House for years has been critical of Visit Florida, questioning the need for the state to be involved in tourism marketing. The House has pointed to marketing efforts by numerous local tourism agencies, theme parks, cruise operations and other tourism draws.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
