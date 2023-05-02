Citrus tourist funding

Citrus County attracts tourists that take part in many activities across the county, including paddle sports. These kayakers enjoy a day on the Chassahowitzka River.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

County tourism officials can breathe easier knowing that they won’t be cut off from state marketing assistance.

The Florida House last week went along with a Senate proposal to boost funding for Visit Florida’s tourism-marketing efforts.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.