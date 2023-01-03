NAMI teens speak out

Fourteen-year-old Jon Cobb and Megan Crossman, 18, are two teens are working with local National Alliance on Mental Illness personnel to become vocal advocates for mental health, especially among teens, within the community.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

When it comes to understanding mental illness, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus’ youth advocate Jon Cobb says people need a face, a voice and a story.

At 14, he’s a face and a voice and has a story to tell about his struggle with mental illness.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Cindi Fein

Fein

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.