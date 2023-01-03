When it comes to understanding mental illness, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus’ youth advocate Jon Cobb says people need a face, a voice and a story.
At 14, he’s a face and a voice and has a story to tell about his struggle with mental illness.
Joining him as a NAMI Citrus youth advocate is 18-year-old Megan Crossman, the reigning Miss Citrus County Teen, who has chosen mental health, specifically youth suicide prevention, as her platform.
“Right now NAMI does not have a signature program for anyone under 18, so when these two came to me and said they wanted to talk about mental health, I told them if we can start with the youth and how they look at mental health, then we can probably make a momentous change in how people deal with it,” said Cindi Fein, NAMI Citrus executive director.
The teens hope to begin conversations with other teens about mental illness/mental health issues to let them know help is available, also to end the stigma of mental illness.
For Jon, his story begins when he was young.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve always struggled with mental illness, starting with anger issues,” he said. “Things got worse, and I didn’t know what to do, and my family didn’t know what to do … eventually at age 13 I agreed to go to a facility, Family Center for Recovery in West Palm Beach.
“I was there for three-and-a-half months, and that program really opened my eyes to what I was doing wrong and how I could fix it — I was in a very bad state.”
His mother had gotten involved with family support offered by NAMI Citrus, which got Jon interested.
"I realized there are a lot of kids like me, and they need the same kind of help I was luckily able to get,” he said.
Megan has a different story.
Her mother had attended a NAMI class that was required for a job she had at the time.
“She told me (NAMI) was a great organization for volunteer hours that I needed and that maybe I could be a spokesperson for them,” she said.
She attended some meetings and inquired about using her voice to talk to youth about mental health.
“It’s not spoken about enough in school, and it’s more joked about, especially depression,” she said. “Rather than taking it seriously, people will joke about it or they’ll say, ‘I’m depressed,’ to get attention or get out of doing stuff.”
Jon added that, although their generation is known for their willingness to be open about things that were once considered taboo or just weren’t talked about, there’s still a matter of trust/distrust that hinders people.
“When you’re open with people, that leaves you vulnerable and sometimes people use that to their advantage,” he said.
The teens hope that with their connection to NAMI, they’ll be able to share the organization’s resources so people can find help.
“NAMI gave me resources and the ability to do something,” Jon said. “If it helps people, I’m willing to tell my story or help people tell their story. I’ll do whatever I need to do to spread awareness and help people.”
Megan said she doesn’t have the first-person life experience that Jon has, but she has compassion and can offer that as a support for what others are going through.
Adults have more opportunities for support than youth do, she said, and she wants to be someone who can point people to resources like NAMI.
“I can be someone who’s there for them,” she said, “listening to them and being the voice they need.”
Fein said she has some ideas to involve more youth, such as an art auction where teens who are dealing with mental health issues can create something, a drawing or painting, a sculpture or photo, and have a silent auction that brings money to the artist and raises funds for NAMI.
“Jon and Megan are also doing PSAs for Spectrum, sponsored by the Department of Health, and I’d like to have them speak to Rotary and other groups," she said.
“Jon said something in a letter he wrote: ‘Words on a page say some; words from the heart say all.’ When people hear from someone who’s living it, it carries more weight.”
To learn more about NAMI or to schedule a presentation from them for your organization, email: support@namicitrus.org.