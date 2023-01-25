Landon Devon

Landon Devon found good use for his spare time during the COVID-19 pandemic. He picked up a guitar and taught himself how to play. The Homosassa teen also plays a variety of instruments including drums, clarinet and keyboard. He holds an electric guitar he and his stepfather made and customized together.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

When Landon Devon was in middle-school band class, he brought home a clarinet and started to play it.

He did the same with a bass clarinet and then a saxophone, and then a whole bunch of instruments.

Landon as Arthur Roeder in Radium Girls

Landon Devon as Arthur Roeder in the play, "Radium Girls."

