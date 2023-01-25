When Landon Devon was in middle-school band class, he brought home a clarinet and started to play it.
He did the same with a bass clarinet and then a saxophone, and then a whole bunch of instruments.
He asked his parents for a bass guitar, and he figured out how to play it. Then he picked up a guitar and played that, the same with a banjo and a mandolin and a ukulele.
He took a few piano lessons in middle school but stopped because he just naturally knew how to play it.
“I’ve tried a violin, but I haven’t taken the time to sit down with it yet, but I think I could probably play it,” 17-year-old Landon said. “I’ve also dabbled in drums and percussion.”
He said it surprises a lot of people that he can pick up an instrument and, with a little bit of playing around with it, will instinctively know how to play it.
“It’s not surprising to me, because it’s just natural,” he said.
It helps that his mom and stepdad, Elisha and Danny Belden, have musician friends from whom Landon can learn.
“I run the sound for Shawn Scheller and the Contenders, a band out of Brooksville, and I really enjoy it,” Landon said. “They have really good energy when they’re playing, and being able to watch them, I’m picking up on how they act on stage so I can use that when I start to gig.
“They don’t just stand still and play, but the bass player is running into the audience, playing on tables. Also, I’m learning what songs to play, how to organize a set list.”
He hasn’t played with them yet, but he said he would like to.
“He’s definitely a go-getter and talented,” said Shawn Scheller. “We’ve taught him all the necessities of being a road tech, so he can get a feel for what touring is like. We’ve shown him how to set up the guitars and different instruments on stage so everything’s ready to go, and he’s become pretty darn good at it.
“He has the raw talent and basic skills for just about everything he does, a real knack for it. He knows what to do, and it’s just a matter of fine tuning him.”
He plays AND he writes music
When talking about himself, Landon is a bit uncomfortable.
Music is just something he was born able to understand, playing it and writing it as well.
It’s part of his being.
He’ll pick up his guitar, which is his main instrument, and sometimes will hear a song in his head first and try to find the right chords, the right melody. Other times the song flows through his fingers and through the guitar strings.
“It's natural,” he said with a shrug.
As for the kind of music he listens to, Landon likes '90s grunge/punk/alternative. He likes Smashing Pumpkins, Blink 182, The Cure, Deftones, Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, and Matchbox 20.
After he graduates from Citrus High School this year, his plan is to continue working with the Contenders and get his own gigs.
He already has an agreement with a local agent to start as a fill-in musician for local and regional bands.
“I’ve played at the Side Bar (downtown Inverness) a few times with Mark Smythe, and also with him at the Walk of Arts,” he said. “Being on stage is a real rush of adrenalin.”
Oh, he also acts
During his freshman year of high school, Landon decided it might be fun to get into drama. He was promptly bitten by the acting bug.
“The first time I was on stage, I only had one line. One. Line. And being on stage was amazing,” he said.
After that, he went on to do a handful of plays and musicals, from “Mandy Dear” and “Cinderella” to “Sweet Surrender” and “Frozen.”
Most recently, Landon played Arthur Roeder, the real-life president of U.S. Radium in the 1920s, in the play “Radium Girls” that was performed at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
“That was my first lead role, and it was my favorite,” Landon said. “That show was so different from anything else we’ve done.
“Everything else has been lighthearted or funny, and then in ‘Radium Girls’ I’m killing people with radium-based paint, although not on purpose. It was really amazing to do something we’ve never done before.”
This past December, the Citrus High School drama department competed at the International Thespian Society District 12 Competition, taking home most of the top honors for the event.
Landon was awarded the Florida Theatrical Society’s scholarship for acting, which was only awarded to one actor out of the more than 3,000 students who competed.
He plans to use the $1,000 award to take vocal lessons.
In his spare time, he works at Twistid Ink tattoo studio owned by the Beldens, running all of the social media accounts.
“Being on stage is amazing,” he said. “Especially when you’re on stage making music, you’re just there, doing your own thing.
“When I’m playing, I’m myself. I’m at peace. I feel like I’m one with everything around me.”