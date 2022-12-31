Lauren Sekura

Hernando Elementary School student Lauren Sekura reads the graphic novel "Smile" to a dog at the Citrus County Animal Shelter in Inverness as part of the "Can I Read to You?" program.

 Special to the Chronicle

They may not understand the plot, but the dogs and cats at the Citrus County Animal Shelter in Inverness understand the attention they get when students from Hernando Elementary School come to read books to them.

The students are part of the “Can I Read to You?” after-school reading program run by Jennifer Waterman, a third grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School.

