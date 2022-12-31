They may not understand the plot, but the dogs and cats at the Citrus County Animal Shelter in Inverness understand the attention they get when students from Hernando Elementary School come to read books to them.
The students are part of the “Can I Read to You?” after-school reading program run by Jennifer Waterman, a third grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School.
And the answer is a resounding “woof” and “meow” — yes.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Every other Thursday, students accompanied by a parent or guardian come to the shelter with a favorite book for an hour-long story time with dogs and cats staying at the shelter.
“I’ve always seen programs like this online on Facebook and things like that, and I thought it would be really good if we had something like that here,” Waterman said.
The story time helps both kids who are reluctant readers and pets who need some one-on-one attention.
“One of the best things is that when they come here to read to the pets, there’s no judgment,” Waterman said. “No one is going to be correcting you on any mistakes you’re making. The pet is going to just be there listening.”
Waterman said studies done on reading programs like this around the country have shown that kids reading to pets make the animals more adoptable.
“It helps the pet get used to having people around and particularly, it helps them get used to having kids around,” she said. “It’s really taken off. The kids are loving it, the parents are loving it and I think the pets are loving it too.”
“This is so good for these dogs and cats,” said Colleen Yarbrough, Citrus County Animal Shelter Director. “Just having a child sit with them makes such a big difference to their well-being.”
For more information, call Citrus County Animal Services at 352-746-8400.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.