To make sure local businesses follow the law when it comes to alcohol sales and selling to minors, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco worked together to watch 21 random locations.
"The sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors is irresponsible and preventable just by a simple check of an identification card," said Sheriff Prendergast in a media release. "I am proud of those establishments that follow the law and do their part to help keep our community safe. We will continue to work with our colleagues at the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco to conduct these compliance checks throughout the year."
During the operation the businesses were visited to test whether employees would sell alcohol or tobacco to minors.
According to the CCSO, these establishments were not in compliance:
* Brothers Pizza, 6746 W. State Road 44, Crystal River, one misdemeanor citation was issued for selling alcohol to a minor or allowing a minor to sell alcohol.
* Joe Elders Coney Island, 674 Northeast Fifth St., Crystal River: Two violations occurred. A 17-year-old employee sold alcohol to another minor. The manager was also issued a citation due to the 17-year-old not being allowed to sell alcohol.
* Strickland's Convenience Store, 5378 South Cherokee Way, Homosassa. One misdemeanor citation was issued for selling to a minor or allowing a minor to sell alcohol.
*Florida Cracker Monkey Bar & Kitchen, 5297 South Cherokee Way, Homosassa. The business received an administration violation, for a violation of Florida Statute 562.12, by selling a cocktail "To Go" and allowing the individual to walk off the premises with alcohol meant to be consumed on the licensed premises. (They did not sell to a minor.)
These below establishments were in compliance with their licensure:
*Copp Winery, 785 West State Road 44, Crystal River
*La Casita Mexican Restaurant, 773 Northeast, Fifth 5th St., Crystal River
*Wawa, 505 U.S. 19, Crystal River
*Oysters Restaurant, 606 Northeast U.S. Hwy 19, Crystal River
*Crystal River Shell, 639 639 Northeast U.S. Hwy 19, Crystal River
*Bubbaques, 631 North Citrus Ave., Crystal River
*Kane's Cattle Company, 508 North Citrus Ave., Crystal River
*Norton's Riverside, 16 Northeast Fifth St., Crystal River
*Taps and Caps Pub, 3782 West State Road 44, Lecanto
*Lecanto Food Mart, 3761 West Homosassa Trail, Lecanto
*Blowin Smoke, 3772 West State Road 44, Lecanto
*Rocco's Café, 6612 State Road 44, Crystal River
*Sugar Mill Liquor Two, 6601 West State Road 44, Crystal River
*Beef O' Bradys, 6738 West, State Road 44, Crystal River
*Los Magueye's Mexican Restaurant , 6875 West State Road 44, Crystal River
*Sunoco - 6971 West State Road 44, Crystal River
*Race Trac, 3861 South Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa