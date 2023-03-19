CCSO 2020 Logo
To make sure local businesses follow the law when it comes to alcohol sales and selling to minors, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco worked together to watch 21 random locations.

"The sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors is irresponsible and preventable just by a simple check of an identification card," said Sheriff Prendergast in a media release. "I am proud of those establishments that follow the law and do their part to help keep our community safe. We will continue to work with our colleagues at the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco to conduct these compliance checks throughout the year."

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.