U10 Competitive Soccer team 'champions'

Oziah Soto, 10, a player with the Nature Coast U10 Competitive Soccer team with Nature Coast Soccer Club, shows his footwork during the Florida State Invitational Tournament March 25-26 in Tallahassee.

The first-year team ended their season as champions. 

 Special to the Chronicle

It was a long, hard-won fight, but the Nature Coast U10 Competitive Soccer team with Nature Coast Soccer Club won the Florida State Invitational Tournament March 25-26 in Tallahassee, their first year together as a team.

“We started in July as a competitive team for (kids) under age 10, and the team did very well throughout the whole tournament,” said coach Devin Wilkinson. “We had four games, with the last one being the championship game with a 0-0 score at the end.”

