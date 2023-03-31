It was a long, hard-won fight, but the Nature Coast U10 Competitive Soccer team with Nature Coast Soccer Club won the Florida State Invitational Tournament March 25-26 in Tallahassee, their first year together as a team.
“We started in July as a competitive team for (kids) under age 10, and the team did very well throughout the whole tournament,” said coach Devin Wilkinson. “We had four games, with the last one being the championship game with a 0-0 score at the end.”
The game went into overtime with a “penalty shootout” to break the tie.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“As a first-year team together and playing in this tournament, our last tournament of the season, they ended up winning and becoming champions,” Wilkinson said.
Oziah Soto, 10, was one of the players.
On behalf of the team, he said, “We played hard for this win and practiced and practiced to become better and better and now we call ourselves champions!”
He said when they won they all ran to the field and dog-piled on top of each other.
“We were so excited, Coach Devin and Coach John were so excited, too. We said, ‘Good game,’ to the other team and hugged them,” Oziah said.
“This was an extremely tough game because we were so good. There was no score before halftime, and after halftime there was no score. We went to overtime and had to win by shootouts. It was an ammmazziingg feeling to finally be number one and the experience of knowing I am getting closer to my goal as a professional soccer player.”
Oziah said he feels like he was born to play soccer and it has helped him get through hard times, especially the death of his grandmother, Chris Delgado.
“When I am stressed, soccer helps me,” he said.
But the best thing is being part of this particular team, he said.
“The friendships I made in the past two years, we are like brothers and sisters,” he said. “Though we had some rough times, we made it through with teamwork and learned from our mistakes together.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.