Jude Krebs

11-year-old Jude Krebs recently returned from the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio. Jude, who starts Lecanto Middle School this fall, races at the Ocala Soap Box Derby.

 Special to the Chronicle

The secret to soap box derby racing: You have to become one with the car.

That’s advice from Jude Krebs who recently returned from the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.