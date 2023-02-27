Local skydiver jumps into the record book

Dave Bosanko knows how to celebrate a birthday in style.
The 31-year-old Citrus County resident spent Sunday, his birthday, setting a state skydiving record of 77 skydives in a 24-hour period. He finished his quest well after dark, eclipsing the old mark by five jumps.
“I did the last 15 jumps after dark,” he said.
His first and last jumps of the day, he said, are the ones that stand out.
“But not for a good reason,” Bosanko said Monday morning, “We had a minor malfunction called line twist,” he said.
Any malfunction is serious when plummeting to earth but Bosanko seemed to take it in stride saying both were fairly easy to resolve and did not require cutting away to deploy a reserve chute.
“It’s pretty funny that I started and ended like that.”
The record has been submitted to the United States Parachute Association for certification according to Don Hickey, owner of Central Florida Skydiving who coordinated the event.
Departing from Dunnellon airport runway 28, the single-engine, Cessna 182 aircraft repeatedly climbed to 3,000 feet where Bosanko would open the aircraft’s door, step onto a metal foot-plate above the landing gear and jump. He repeated the process for nearly 11 hours.
“Jumping from a lower altitude you have to have quick reaction time,” he said.
Being free and clear of the aircraft the skydiver would deploy his ram air parachute and aggressively make circular turns to “dive” the chute towards the landing site. After about 3-minutes under the chute Bosanko gently landed on the grassy target area with precision.
“They’re very agile, very sporty parachutes,” he said.
Once on the ground a crew of volunteers, pilots, chute packers and others supporting the effort would get to work to get Bosanko back in the air.
Within 60-seconds of touching down Bosanko would don another parachute and hop into the aircraft for another evolution.
Without support from family, friends and complete strangers Bosanko said this record would not have been possible.
“We had a $3,000 GoFundMe goal and reached it in eight days,” said Bosanko. “I was shocked that I had that much support.” The money paid for use of aircraft, fuel, parachute packers and the pilots. “People I’ve never even met donated to the cause,” he said thankfully.
Family, friends and supporters gathered near the airfield to watch, offer words of encouragement for the jumps and happy birthday wishes.
The skydiver’s mother and father watched each jump but did so with a calm and ease only parents of thrill seekers could employ.
“This is David’s life,” Dr. Sonya Bosanko said. “He does everything to the extreme,” she continued as the blue and yellow parachute slowing her son’s descent grew larger and larger as he flew his rig toward the ground.
The parents recalled another birthday when their son turned 18-years-of age.
“The day he turned 18 he decided he wanted to jump so he went and took a course and jumped.”
While neither of Bosanko’s parents have skydived, they report Dave has completed in excess of 500 jumps before the record-breaking marathon Sunday.
A large poster board with dozens of family photos, words of encouragement and birthday wishes face the landing zone for Dave to see. Bosanko’s great-aunt, Kathy Befreitas created the poster.
“We had to get something together for Davie,” she said. “We saw him jump one other time, and you can just see how excited it makes him. He just has a love for it.”
Bosanko’s father Bo said he wasn’t a bit surprised at his son’s goal for setting a record.
“He’s always been an adventure seeker,” he said. “Even as a kid he was jumping out of trees and doing experimental stuff.”