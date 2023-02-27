 Skip to main content
Local skydiver jumps into the record book

Dave Bosanko knows how to celebrate a birthday in style.

Dave Bosanko makes his way toward the landing zone Sunday morning, Feb. 26, as he attempts to break a state record for skydives in a 24-hour period. Over the span of his 77 record-breaking jumps he said he averaged about 8-minutes per evolution.

The 31-year-old Citrus County resident spent Sunday, his birthday, setting a state skydiving record of 77 skydives in a 24-hour period. He finished his quest well after dark, eclipsing the old mark by five jumps.

Dave Bosanko stands outside of the Cessna 182 aircraft 3,000-feet above Dunnellon Airport as he makes his one of 77 skydives Sunday, Feb. 26. He set a new Fl. state record for most jumps in a 24-hour period.
A T-shirt with markings for each of his planned 77 jumps is worn by Dave Bosanko Sunday morning, Feb. 26, as the aircraft he flies in climbs to 3,000-feet.
From the time Dave Bosanko touches down to Earth he is back in the air in less than 2-minutes. He jogs toward an aircraft Sunday morning, Feb. 26, as he attempts to break a skydiving record.
Noah Kubler recovers a ram air parachute used by Dave Bosanko Sunday morning, Feb. 26. He said he describes himself as a gopher during the record-setting skydive effort. "I go for this, and go for that."
Family and friends of Dave Bosanko watch the 31-year-old fly his parachute to earth Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Dunnellon Airport.
Dr. Sonya Bosanko watches her son while he attempts to break a skydiving record Sunday, Feb. 26.

