Placing Mom or Dad or a spouse — or yourself — in assisted living is daunting.
Everyone has heard horror stories. Everyone has an opinion.
There’s guilt involved, and grief.
And questions. Lots of questions.
That’s when you need someone to come along, someone who knows the ins and outs and how-tos of assisted living, to lay things out in a simple-to-understand way so you can make an educated decision for what’s best for your particular situation.
Janice Martin, president of her own company, Senior Liaison of Central Florida, has recently written “The Complete Guide to Assisted Living: Everything You Need to Know Before, During, and After a Move.”
Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping With Dementia, said this book is “comprehensive, well organized and delivered in language that is straightforward and easy to read.
“It is a significant contribution to families and care partners who cannot otherwise find this kind of guidance,” Selsavage wrote on the book’s back cover.
Martin, with 11 years experience as a director of sales in senior living, now helps people to locate senior living communities, connects seniors with services in the community and serves as an advocate for seniors.
She has also, together with her brother and sister, experienced placing their own mom in assisted living after their dad died.
“I was still in Pennsylvania, and my parents were full-time RVers who moved to Florida, and my brother and sister came down here too,” Martin said from her home in Homosassa.
They had all settled in The Villages and Martin eventually joined them.
After their dad died, the siblings realized that their mother couldn’t, or shouldn’t, live alone.
“My brother and sister had been here longer and they were the support system when I was in Pennsylvania, and even though I’d been working in assisted living for years, I didn’t want to tell them what to do,” Martin said.
“But they were having trouble convincing her to go into assisted living, so, I asked them if I could give it a try,” she said. “I asked her, ‘Do you still have that long-term care policy that Daddy bought for both of you?’ She said yes. I said, ‘You know, if you don’t use that, all that money goes away, and you spent a LOT of money on that.’
“She said, ‘You’re right! I’ll do it.’ It’s a matter of knowing what that button is,” Martin said.
Between her career experience meeting with families and seeing their processes, and with her own experience with her mother, Martin decided to put what she had learned in book form as a tool for other families.
“I didn’t want it to be a textbook,” she said. “A lot of people, when they want to learn something it’s just ‘tell me what I need to know.’ I wanted to make it conversational, a friend sitting down and saying, ‘This is what you need to know,’ and offering solutions — not telling people what to do, but giving examples of what I know has worked for other families.”
She writes about: emotions and guilt and family relationships and when to know it’s time, what to look for and how to find the right living community, the different types and costs of senior living, taking a tour of facilities, the actual move, how to pay for everything, realistic expectations, how to voice a complaint — all the nuts and bolts of what the move entails.
“One thing I learned by writing this book — I learned I really like writing,” Martin said. It was easy, because this is something I know.
Her next project is a companion workbook for this book to help people as they go through the process of finding assisted living.
After that, she hopes to write a book about the first 30 days of assisted living, talking to people about their first month, what they liked, didn’t like, etc., and also talk to various facilities and senior living communities about their protocols for a resident’s first 30 days.
"With this topic, there's so much to write about," she said.
Copies of “The Complete Guide to Assisted Living: Everything You Need to Know Before, During, and After a Move” are available on Amazon.com.
Contact Janice Martin at 352-477-1866 or email: SeniorLiaisonCFL@gmail.com.
Website: www.SeniorLiaisonCFL.com.