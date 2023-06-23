salon 1

On June 14, the staff at Rebecca's Beauty Salon in Crystal River closed for the day to do a spa day for the members of the Women Helping Women Club, a sub-club of the Crystal River Woman’s Club for women Key Center clients or women from the community with developmental disabilities. Shown here: Michelle Jones gives Trish Tricolla a manicure.

When one woman saw her hair falling in waves on her shoulder she said, “I think I look just like Farah Fawcett!”

Another woman couldn’t believe that the bald spot on her head was covered by hair extensions.

Katie Tysinger feeling glamorous.
Brenda Cox said, "I think I look like Farah Fawcett!" after her makeover.
The "after" photo of Women to Women club members and staff of Rebecca's Beauty Salon after their spa day. 

