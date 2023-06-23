When one woman saw her hair falling in waves on her shoulder she said, “I think I look just like Farah Fawcett!”
Another woman couldn’t believe that the bald spot on her head was covered by hair extensions.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
Yet another woman sang for the staff at Rebecca’s Beauty Salon in Crystal River.
“It was emotional, and very rewarding for all of us,” said salon owner Rebecca Davis, about the spa day she and her staff gave to the members of the Women Helping Women Club, a sub-club of the Crystal River Woman’s Club for women Key Center clients or women from the community with developmental disabilities.
As Davis explained, some of the members of the Crystal River Woman’s Club are clients of her salon, and one day club member Mary Lee Johnson was telling her about the Women Helping Women Club and all they’re doing with them.
“One day I said, ‘Why don’t we do something here for them? We can do a spa day,’” she said.
So, she closed for one day, Wednesday, June 14 — the club meets on Wednesdays — and her staff donated their time and they did hair and facials, makeup and nails.
“She also provided lunch for them, and brought in a Mary Kay (representative) to educate them on skin care and makeup — it was great,” Johnson said. “They felt beautiful.”
Davis said they loved doing it for this group.
“They’re so positive,” she said. “We were happy to do it."
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
