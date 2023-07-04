Inverness Realtor Lindsey Mounsey watched as hundreds of women — some barefoot — treaded a 1.5-hour distance through Guatemala, all to nourish their faith and themselves with food.

Seeing their dedication firsthand, Mounsey felt inspired.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via e-mail at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.