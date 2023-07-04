Inverness Realtor Lindsey Mounsey watched as hundreds of women — some barefoot — treaded a 1.5-hour distance through Guatemala, all to nourish their faith and themselves with food.
Seeing their dedication firsthand, Mounsey felt inspired.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Inverness Realtor Lindsey Mounsey watched as hundreds of women — some barefoot — treaded a 1.5-hour distance through Guatemala, all to nourish their faith and themselves with food.
Seeing their dedication firsthand, Mounsey felt inspired.
“I wish everybody could experience something like that in a country like that,” she said. “You view the world differently.”
Mounsey helped a women’s conference in Ciudad Vieja, Guatemala, where almost 300 women and children attended for snacks, water and ministry. She attended as part of a nine-day mission effort in collaboration with Remma Humanitarian Aid.
Besides the conference, Mounsey and the organization’s leaders, Renzo and Emma Lopez, helped build homes and install wood-burning stoves for local families.
Additionally, many of the families with houses needed updated water systems, Mounsey said.
“The water there is not great and the sewage system is not good — you can’t even flush toilet paper in them,” she said.
To combat this, the group installed new water filtration systems, allowing for cleaner drinking water.
She’s since returned home, but said she hopes to go again annually, bringing her children along next time. She wants to learn Spanish through the language learning software Duolingo in the meantime to be able to talk with locals.
“This will be my forever place to go and serve,” she said. “I absolutely love the people of Guatemala, and I love Emma and Renzo deeply.”
Remma Humanitarian Aid is looking for donations to help fund: water filters, stoves, monthly food baskets, a feeding program for children, metal bunk beds with mattresses, projectors and general ministry expansion.
Anyone interested in additional information can reach out to remmahaid@gmail.com.
Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via e-mail at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.