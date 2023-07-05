Every writer faces the same question after their manuscript is completed.
After months, maybe years, of pouring your heart out through a computer keyboard, once you reach the end, you say, “Now what?”
Whether it’s a book of family stories you want to give to your kids and grandkids or you think you’ve got a best seller, the next step is to get your manuscript published.
So, how do you find a publisher?
You don’t just call up Random House and ask to speak to an editor, and you don’t just mail them your manuscript, said Paula Joy, herself an author and owner of Snyder Press, LLC, Book & Music Publishing in Inverness.
Joy said there are three types of publishers: traditional, or what she calls “big box” publishers, although these publishing companies come in all sizes; subsidy or “vanity” publishers, which run the gamut of earnest and legitimate to dubious and rip-off artists, and hybrid publishers.
A fourth option is self-publishing/assisted self-publishing where the writer maintains control of the book’s copyright, also the editorial and publishing process, including marketing and distribution.
“With a traditional publisher, they give you money up-front,” she said. “They estimate what your book sales will be and advance part of that to you.”
With some traditional publishers, if an author’s book sales do not recoup the money advanced, the author is required to pay the difference back; with others, the author keeps the advance regardless of book sales revenue.
Traditional publishers handle every aspect of the book, from editing to marketing and publicity.
They’re responsible for the ISBN (International Standard Book Number), a UPC (Universal Product Code), the copyright and all the other must-haves to get a book into the bookstores and libraries.
They also own the publishing rights — your book is their book and you cannot republish it with another company unless the rights are returned to you.
Traditional publishers are extremely selective, and reject most manuscripts that are submitted to them.
“These days, you need a literary agent to get into a traditional publisher, and to get a literary agent you almost need to have a literary agent,” Joy said.
Subsidy or “vanity” publishers are those seen advertised everywhere. They charge the author a fee to produce a book, sometimes thousands of dollars, often with add-on costs for things like editing, cover art, publicity, and then they may require the author to purchase a specific number of books.
Note: To research a publishing company’s reputation, start at the Better Business Bureau website at www.bbb.org.
Hybrid publishers like Joy’s Snyder Press, LLC, may or may not charge authors a fee; Snyder Press does not.
Like a traditional publisher, Joy is selective in the manuscripts she chooses to publish and offers a full range of services included in the contract, from editing to marketing and publicity.
“But I’m not one of the big guys, so I can’t offer someone an advance,” she said, adding that unlike many of the “big guys,” she wants to give authors a bigger percentage of book sales, 35% rather than industry standard, which is about 8-10%.
“It’s taking a big risk — I put in hundreds of hours and the company’s money into someone’s book, but what the author gets is a professional product,” she said. “I’m booking the author for interviews and setting up book signings.
“So, from an author’s perspective it’s: ‘You sell my work and you get a piece of it.’
“As a publisher, if you don’t believe in a project enough to put your own skin into it, then you shouldn’t be publishing,” she said.
For more information about Snyder Press, LLC, visit the website at www.SnyderPress.com or email: SnyderPress@gmail.com.