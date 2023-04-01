For the third time in three years, Deirdre Sweeney, a nurse practitioner at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, has dropped everything to travel across the globe to bring medical relief to hurting people.
Last year it was to help Ukrainian refugees who had fled to Poland.
The year prior, when U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan and tens of thousands of Afghans started arriving in the U.S., Sweeney spent three months juggling her job at Moffitt and helping process the flood of Afghan evacuees, seven days at Fort Dix in New Jersey and seven days home in Florida.
Most recently, she traveled to Turkey to help people in the earthquake-ravaged region.
She went with a team from International Medical Relief for a one-week trip, providing medical care at a makeshift clinic made from tents.
“The area was completely devastated,” she said. “Buildings down and destroyed all over — no restaurants, no stores.
“There was a Turkish doctor whose house had collapsed (from the earthquake) and he crawled out through a tiny space and immediately started helping his neighbors."
Sweeney was one of two nurse practitioners along with two physician assistants, a nurse, and EMT and a few non-medical volunteers who saw as many as 240 patients every day for a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
She said they saw a lot of primary care issues, a lot of respiratory illnesses and a lot of skin rashes.
“We were the only medical care in the area,” she said. “There were a bunch of mountains, and it would take people half a day to get to the clinic …. There was one older woman who walked five kilometers to get there.
“I told her, ‘Oh, I like your scarf,’ and she said she would go back and get me a scarf and bring it to me. I told her, ‘No, you’re not going to walk five kilometers there and back to give me a scarf.’”
With each medical missions trip she has taken, Sweeney said, she comes back humbled at the kindness and the resilience of the people she has met.
“We were complaining about our (living) conditions, the power went out and we couldn’t get a shower, we slept in sleeping bags in tents, but we were there for only one week.
“These people had lost everything, they’d been living like that for weeks, and with no end in sight,” she said.
“It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I loved it. It was very rewarding. We got paid in lots of hugs — and oranges. There were orange trees everywhere.”
She said that when she and the people on her team, some who had also gone with her on the other trips, returned to the states, one of them said, “See you at the next disaster.”
“It’s good to have a group of people who are interested in doing something like this,” she said. “It’s not easy. I had to find someone to cover 10 of my shifts (at Moffitt), and we pay our own expenses. But it’s worth it.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.