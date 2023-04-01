Sweeney

Deirdre Sweeney, a nurse practitioner, comforts a patient at a makeshift health clinic in the Feb. 6 earthquake-ravaged area of Turkey.

Sweeney recently returned from a week of volunteer work with International Medical Relief.

This was her third medical missions trip in three years.

For the third time in three years, Deirdre Sweeney, a nurse practitioner at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, has dropped everything to travel across the globe to bring medical relief to hurting people.

Last year it was to help Ukrainian refugees who had fled to Poland.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.