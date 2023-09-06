Local nonprofits offering post-hurricane help

In addition to their everyday services, local organizations are ramping up their resources to aid Citrus County residents hit hard by Hurricane Idalia.
From cleanup and supplies to showers and childcare, here’s what some are offering:
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army in Citrus County has been sending out its mobile canteen to various locations, serving meals and handing out cleanup and personal hygiene kits.
Cleanup kits come with buckets, mops, basic cleaning supplies, cloths, disinfectants, brooms, bleach, garbage bags, gloves, scrub brushes, squeegees, masks, rope, and tarps/plastic sheeting.
They are also distributing bottled water.
Cleanup and hygiene kits are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Salvation Army at 712 S. School Ave., Lecanto.
Their regular services such as rent assistance, mortgage assistance, utilities assistance and drug and alcohol programs, also continue. Phone: 352-513-4960.
Veterans Foundation
Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF) Board of Directors has allocated up to $5,000 to be used for temporary lodging vouchers for affected veterans or their surviving spouses, to be distributed by Citrus United Way.
Call the United Way at 352-795-5483.
Pregnancy and Family Life Center
The center is providing diapers, wipes, clothes and formula to those who need it. Call or email Paula Joy at 352-344-3030 or paulajoy@pflcenter.org.
To register as a client all you need to do if fill out paperwork and see one their client advocates so they know how best to serve you.
“We’ve also sent ciapers, formula, blankets and wipes to Eden Baptist Church, which will go to Cedar Key,” said center executive director Stephanie Bell. “We are doing whatever we can with what we have. People just have to reach out to us.”
The Pregnancy and Family Life Center is at 317 Tompkins St., Inverness.
Phone: 352-344-3030.
Website: pflcenter.org.
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia, both businesses and individuals.
Also, their mobile career centers, which were deployed to Crystal River, Cedar Key, and Inglis, will continue to be stationed at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce and Inglis Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 8.
To contact CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion, call 352-291-9559 or email lbyrnes@careersourceclm.com.
YMCA
Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto, is providing:
Showers for anyone who might be displaced or without electricity/water;
A place people can bring their children “to give them a place where they can be kids,” also where parents can use the internet, pay bills, etc., said David Reed, executive director.
For more information, call or email Reed at 352-500-9622 or dreed@ suncoastymca.org.
Early Learning Coalition
They are offering childcare for displaced families. Call 352-563-9939.
Website: www.elc-nature coast.org.
Facebook: www.facebook .com/ELC.NatureCoast.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Providing muck-out services and tree work. Some crews can also do mold removal, building and demolition. Call Crisis Clean-Up: 800-451-1954.
Citrus United Way
They have limited funding for emergency hotel stays for those displaced from the storm. Call: 352-795-5483.