Local musician earns Certified Music Practitioner designation

Sue Silber, a local musician, has just received her Certified Music Practitioner designation. She is the second musician to recently complete the year-long coursework to earn this designation.

Silber plays the tenor recorder and sings when she plays her bedside therapeutic music. During her practicum, she played at several skilled nursing facilities, a hospice house and at Bravera Seven Rivers Hospital.

