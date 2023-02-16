Local musician earns Certified Music Practitioner designation

Sue Silber, a local musician, has just received her Certified Music Practitioner designation. She is the second musician to recently complete the year-long coursework to earn this designation.
Silber plays the tenor recorder and sings when she plays her bedside therapeutic music. During her practicum, she played at several skilled nursing facilities, a hospice house and at Bravera Seven Rivers Hospital.
“Music for me has meant fun, laughter, and connecting with musicians and non-musicians alike,” said Silber. “It has brought immense satisfaction and joy, especially playing for different groups of people.”
“When I saw an article about Music in Medicine it seemed like a perfect fit for using my music to help people feel better,” she said.
“I was offered a scholarship for training and have just finished. The training program was a challenge. We learned about how sensitive the brain is to sound and how different types of music can help different patient conditions.”
Silber explained part of the training: “For this past year I have been visiting patients in hospitals, nursing homes and hospices playing my tenor recorder and singing at their bedsides. This had been really gratifying for me. I feel that I not only can help patients be more comfortable physically and mentally, but I also benefit from feeling a connection to them. When they thank me for my music, I always thank them for letting me sing or play for them.”
Any local musician who is interested in Music in Medicine should email MusicBedside@gmail.com to learn about this program and scholarships available.