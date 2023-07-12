Elizabeth Fernley

Elizabeth Fernley is organizing a "Take Them A Meal" program for a local Inverness family that's struggling. 

Elizabeth Fernley was at her Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group when she learned about another mom who is struggling financially.

Fernley learned that the other mom, Lydia Harnack, is married with two small children.

Harnack family

A local mom is trying to help the Harnack family, who are working yet struggling to make ends meet, by organizing meals and groceries through the online website Take Them A Meal.  

