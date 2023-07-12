Elizabeth Fernley was at her Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group when she learned about another mom who is struggling financially.
Fernley learned that the other mom, Lydia Harnack, is married with two small children.
Her husband, Robert, works as a machinist in Ocala, and is interested in picking up side jobs to make extra money, machine shop work or mowing lawns.
Lydia stays home to care for the kids, but she, too, would like to work cleaning houses and/or local Airbnbs.
Currently, they are renting a home in Inverness, with hopes of being accepted into the Habitat for Humanity program.
The Harnack family is what is called an ALICE family, Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
Robert had lost his job shortly before their now-preschool-age son was born and they have been struggling to catch up ever since.
They make too much to qualify for many state and federal benefits but not enough to make ends meet each month, especially with the high cost of food and housing.
If they weren’t married, Lydia could qualify for benefits, but they’re married.
And as Fernley learned, they scrimp on food in order to pay their rent.
“They go to the food pantries, but Lydia has diabetes and there’s a lot of things she can’t eat,” Fernley said. “So, when I heard all this and talked to Lydia, I thought, ‘I can’t help her housing situation, but maybe if they don’t have to buy so many groceries, that will keep them from one day being homeless.’”
So, Fernley is organizing a Take Them A Meal program for the family, using the website Take Them A Meal, a free online tool for coordinating the delivery of meals and groceries to people in the community. (Website: www.takethemameal.com.)
“I know church groups often deliver meals to families when a baby is born or someone is sick, but this is the first time I’ve ever organized anything like this,” Fernley said.
She posted the web address link for Lydia’s family (https://tinyurl.com/h4j658zz) and information about the family on her Facebook page, sharing the need with her friends.
How it works: You go to the Take Them A Meal page for Lydia’s family and click on an available date and type in what you plan to bring over. (The page shows the address where to deliver the meals and a phone number).
Also, there’s a message from Fernley on the page:
“Help feed a family of four that includes a 1-year-old, 4-year old and Mom and Dad. The family needs help getting food on the table as they work to maintain their housing. Please drop off food items good for young kids such as baby food, whole wheat bread, peanut butter, apple sauce, fresh and dried fruits and veggies.
“Mom likes to cook so feel free to drop off grocery items such as whole wheat flour, whole grains, fish, meats, vegetables fresh or frozen. Any help you can provide will help keep this family safe as they navigate this difficult time.
“Note: A family member has issues with diabetes and welcomes foods that are good for diabetics such as low sugar options and high protein foods. Please avoid high fructose corn syrup, food dyes, sucralose, white bread and dairy.
"Thank you for helping this family.”
Sign up to take a meal/groceries at: https://tinyurl.com/h4j658zz.
To contact Lydia or Robert about available jobs, email them at Animalrocks15@gmail.com.