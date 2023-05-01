From her front-row seat in her running stroller, wearing her beloved Disney mouse ears, Abigaile Golec calls out coaching tips to her dad.
“Bye! Bye! Bye!” she yells, which in Abigailese means, “Faster! Faster! Faster!”
Whenever that happens, her dad, 53-year-old Allen Golec, laughs and goes faster — or maybe not.
Golec, with the help of his 19-year-old disabled daughter, is training for the Chicago Marathon this coming Oct. 8.
Golec is running to raise funds for Danny Did Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 by Chicago parents Mike and Mariann Stanton after the sudden death of their four-year-old son Danny.
The Danny Did Foundation’s primary mission is to prevent deaths caused by seizures and bring awareness of epilepsy and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).
The Danny Did Foundation takes its name from the last line of Danny Stanton’s obituary, written by his dad: “Please go and enjoy your life. Danny did.”
This is an issue dear to Golec’s heart because Abigaile has Dravet syndrome, a genetic epilepsy that typically begins in the first year of life.
Abigaile’s seizures began when she was five months old after a reaction to a pertussis vaccination; however, she wasn’t diagnosed with Dravet syndrome until a genetic test picked it up in 2018, although she had been tested for years prior to that, Golec said.
The daddy-daughter duo started running together about 18 months ago.
As Golec explained, “I was 60 pounds heavier than I am now and Abigaile was having a bad day,” he said. “My blood pressure was out of control, and I made a choice to make a difference. The next day I got up and started walking, and then after a few weeks I started doing light jogs.”
Last year, Golec’s older sister, who is an avid runner, challenged him to run a half-marathon.
He was scheduled to run a race late last summer until stormy weather canceled it. Instead, he ran 14 miles on the Withlacoochee State Trail from his home in Floral City to Liberty Park in Inverness and back to Floral City.
“That was my longest run to-date,” he said. “The Chicago Marathon will be my first marathon. My sister challenged me to run it with her. Chicago is our hometown, so we’re going to do this as siblings.
“She was able to qualify and enter, and I’m doing it as a fundraiser for Danny Did,” he said.
Abigaile will not be with him in the marathon, but she’s still his motivation and the reason he runs.
He said one of the reasons he chose Danny Did as his charity is because, although the chances of Abigaile having a seizure and dying decreases as she gets older, it's his biggest fear, and Danny Did has helped him work through that fear.
“Abigaile loves the run,” he said. “Every Saturday or Sunday, weather permitting, we go three to six miles on the trail. She gets to see people — she’s known as the ‘hi girl.’ She loves to yell ‘Hi!’ to people, and she always wears Mickey Mouse ears.
“Her sister is a Disney cast member, and she brings Abigaile mouse ears. We’re at 40 or 50 pairs now, and she chooses which one she wears every day,” he said.
Abigaile is friendly and sociable, and although she’s considered nonverbal, she communicates in her own way, which Golec calls Abigailese.
She graduated from CREST school last year, but still attends. At 22 she will be eligible to attend the Key Center.
“She LOVES school,” Golec said.
In a blog called “Abigaile.org, Princess & Dravet Warrior,” Golec writes in first-person as Abigaile about her adventures and challenges, fun things like trips to theme parks and scary things like seizures.
In the April 15 blog post, “Abigaile” writes:
“I wanted to update everyone with a really cool thing that happened this weekend. Poppi and I ran a 10K with the funds going to help our local schools called School House Hustle. When we registered Poppi wanted to run 5K but I called him a wimp and we registered and ran a full 10K in 1:06:20. Guess what? I won my division again. Poppy placed 5th out of 5 in his division.
“I do not know why he is so slow. I always cross the finish line before him.”
Also, Abigaile has a plea on her blog: “Don’t be the grammar police, My poppy (AKA My Charioteer) types this out and he is horrible at grammar but I love him still.”
To learn more about Abigaile and her dad, about Dravet syndrome and epilepsy or to contribute to the 2023 Fundraiser Chicago Marathon for the Danny Did Foundation, go online at: www.abigaile.org.