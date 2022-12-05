To tell the story of the late Daniel “Woodie” Hartman, the manatee research pioneer who helped put Crystal River on the map as a manatee haven and travel destination, you have to start with Crystal River native Buddy Powell.
Actually, you have to start with Powell’s grandmother, Bessie.
“I grew up on the water, and I used to row my grandmother around in a row boat — she loved to fish,” Powell said. “When she passed away, she left some money to my parents with the instruction to ‘buy Buddy a boat with a motor,’ which they did.
“That changed my entire life,” he said. “It allowed me to be out of the water all the time.”
Powell was around 13 or so, puttering around the waters in his Boston Whaler, when he kept seeing a man also out on the river, but who seemed out of place.
The man would be standing up in a weird-looking little boat holding an open umbrella, looking down into the water, which at that time was still crystal clear.
Or he’d be looking with a pair of binoculars.
“I finally got up enough courage to go talk to him,” Powell said.
The man was Daniel Stanwood Hartman, whom everyone called Woodie, a PhD candidate from Cornell University, who had come to Crystal River to do research for his doctoral thesis.
When he first came to the area, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to study manatees or feral pigs, Powell said.
But when Hartman went to the only dive shop in Crystal River at that time and saw some underwater photos of manatees that caught his attention and imagination, he made the decision: manatees, yes; feral pigs, no.
“I met him in 1967. We struck up a friendship, and I became his volunteer sidekick assistant,” Powell said. “He had a lot of interesting facts, which fed my curiosity, and I was able to help him with his field work.
“The most important thing: He had access to my boat and me as his personal guide, and my dad paid for the gas,” he said. “So, his world increased dramatically, because he learned the river and the area really well.”
Also during that time, Hartman and Powell had gone to the county commission requesting that Crystal River become a manatee refuge.
“It was turned down,” Powell said. “They said it would have a negative economic impact and they didn’t want anything to do with it.”
Hartman spent about two years in Crystal River researching manatees.
In the February 2004 issue of Smithsonian Magazine, Hartman described his first time actually in the Crystal River.
When he had gotten up the courage to jump in the water, he landed in the middle of a herd of male manatees aggressively pursuing a female and in a panic, climbed back into the safety of his boat.
“I agonized over how I was going to study them if I was too scared to get in the water with them,” he said in the article. “Finally, I got back in the water.”
When Hartman, who lived in Maine, returned north to write his doctoral thesis, he also wrote an article, “Florida Manatees: Mermaids in Peril,” for the September 1969 issue of National Geographic.
That article caught the attention of French filmmaker Jacques Cousteau.
Manatees made famous
“To me, Cousteau was a role model, an icon,” Powell said. “His producers contacted Hartman, who told them, ‘Find this kid, Buddy in Crystal River. He’ll take you out and show you the manatees.’ So, they came to Crystal River…and came back the following year to do the documentary. I was 15 or 16.
“It was the first documentary about manatees, and that’s really what increased the interest in the plight of the manatees and the threats to (their existence),” he said.
Hartman came back too, as an advisor.
The 1972 documentary, “The Forgotten Mermaids,” focused on Sewer Sam, a manatee that had swum up a storm drain in Miami.
Cousteau’s crew arranged to have Sam flown to Brooksville and transported by truck to Crystal River so he could be released into Three Sisters Springs.
“They put a sonic transmitter on Sewer Sam to track and follow him, the first time a manatee was ever tagged,” Powell said.
However, as they were filming, when it was time for Sam to be released, he didn’t want to go.
“So, to give him some encouragement to seek freedom, we all got in the water and started splashing around, and it worked,” Powell said.
The next time Hartman came back to Crystal River, Powell was in college, but he returned to help his friend with a second research project about manatees throughout the Southeastern U.S.
It was the summer of 1972, and this time they were not in a boat, but in a Piper Cub airplane, flying over every river and waterway along the Florida coast, counting manatees, an estimated 600 to 800 at that time.
Besides being a pioneer in manatee research, Hartman was also instrumental in getting the manatee included on the endangered species list, testifying before Congress.
Hartman also wrote the book, “Ecology and behavior of the Manatee (Trichechus manatus) in Florida,” which is regarded as a “bible” for people involved in manatee research, Powell said.
“After that second time he came here, he went back north and wasn’t interested in manatee research anymore,” Powell said. “He taught at a private school and he also became an international nature guide, primarily for birding.
“But he was pivotal in my life, setting me off on the trajectory of my career, because I’ve spent my life working with manatees,” he said.
Powell, 68, is currently the executive director of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute.
“We remained friends all these years, although we lost contact off and on,” Powell said. “But if it wasn’t for Hartman starting off here and writing that article for National Geographic and the Cousteaus reading it and coming here to do that documentary, we may not have had all this.”
Daniel Stanwood Hartman died Nov. 18 at age 81.