Although Daniel "Woodie" Hartman was only in Crystal River for a short time, his impact on the area was immeasurable. A National Geographic article he wrote in September 1969, “Florida Manatees: Mermaids in Peril,” caught the attention of Jacques Cousteau who came to Crystal River to film a documentary about manatees, drawing attention to the endangered mammals and to Crystal River.

Hartman died Nov. 18 at age 81.

To tell the story of the late Daniel “Woodie” Hartman, the manatee research pioneer who helped put Crystal River on the map as a manatee haven and travel destination, you have to start with Crystal River native Buddy Powell.

Actually, you have to start with Powell’s grandmother, Bessie.

As a teenager, James "Buddy" Powell, who grew up in Crystal River, served as a "volunteer sidekick and assistant" to the late Daniel "Woodie" Hartman, whose manatee research caught the attention of Jacques Cousteau. That brought Cousteau to Crystal River to film a documentary about the endangered manatees, which helped put Crystal River on the map as a manatee haven.   
Manatee research pioneer, Daniel "Woodie" Hartman, came to Crystal River in the mid-1960s as a PhD candidate from Cornell University to study manatees. Holding an umbrella, he would peer into the crystal clear water, looking for manatees.

