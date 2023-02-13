Growing up, Evan Geistfeld felt like he had a target on his back.
Born with spastic cerebral palsy, also a malformation of his feet that caused him to walk like a penguin, and one leg higher than the other so he had to wear special shoes and leg braces, he was prime meat for bullies.
In his book, “The Battle of Achieving Normality,” he writes about the numerous difficulties he suffered, including a trio of childhood bullies he calls Larry, Moe and Curly, who brought him into their “circus act” and made him the “star of their show” as Penguin Boy.
“They said I would become popular and remembered for years on after…and used me as a puppet to their evil schemes,” Geistfeld writes. “It was like signing the devil’s contract making everything look all fine and dandy, but in the small print would be all the torment I would have to go through in the process.”
Throughout his life, Geistfeld, 29, endured regular beatings and humiliations from his tormentors on top of his many physical problems.
He has undergone multiple surgeries, has migraines from past head traumas, has PTSD, was in a car accident in 2018 that caused six herniated disks in his back and neck and two fractured ribs, had a TIA ("mini-stroke”) two weeks before a Special Olympics state games swim competition that resulted in him swimming with only one side of his body, plus has an ever-increasing laundry list of other physical conditions.
His most recent diagnosis is Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) that causes him to experience random periods of being unable to move from the neck down.
He also recently learned he has Klinefelter syndrome, born with an extra X chromosome, which makes fathering a child unlikely.
He told the Chronicle in 2019, “Cerebral palsy doesn’t get worse as you get older, but it’s the side effects that get worse.”
With a keen memory for vivid details, Geistfeld writes the stories of his life: the bullying and other traumatic events, the mental and emotional struggles, the constant anxiety and periodic depression, as well as stories and memories that bring light into his darkness.
“The funny thing is, I’ve always hated reading books and never thought I’d ever write one,” he said. “But one day I just decided this was something I wanted to do. I was having some mental battles, anxiety and depression, and started typing.
“I found that it completely blocked out everything I was worried about by focusing on what I was typing,” he said. “It was a big relief.”
He said writing the book was closure for him.
“It’s all written down. It’s over, and I don’t have to worry about any of it anymore,” he said. “I think of it as ‘exhaling the past and inhaling the future.’ I’m finally at peace.”
Now that his book is written and published through Amazon and also Barnes and Noble, Geistfeld hopes to do some book signings in the future, but more importantly, to meet and talk to people, which he loves to do.
He’s also a newlywed, married to Amy, who also has disabilities.
“She keeps me from getting into trouble,” he said.
Together they have a YouTube channel, The Geistfelds, where they talk about their Yorkie puppies, their travels around Citrus County, product reviews and about the very real battle of achieving normality.
“I’ve got another book in the works, this one will be fictional,” Geistfeld said. “I’m thinking about maybe being an author from now on, as a little hobby thing.”
To purchase a copy of “The Battle of Achieving Normality,” go to www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com and search: Evan Geistfeld.
Email Evan at: guitarman014@gmail.com.