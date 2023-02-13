Evan's book

Evan Geistfeld, born with cerebral palsy and other physical conditions, has endured a life of bullying and abuse, but through faith and positivity has overcome his past emotional and mental trauma, which he writes about in his book, "The Battle of Achieving Normality."

Growing up, Evan Geistfeld felt like he had a target on his back.

Born with spastic cerebral palsy, also a malformation of his feet that caused him to walk like a penguin, and one leg higher than the other so he had to wear special shoes and leg braces, he was prime meat for bullies.

