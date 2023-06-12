Libraries are so much more than books.
How about practicing your Medieval jousting skills with foam pool noodles or building a robot or a rocket?
What about playing putt putt golf around the library stacks with a parent or getting up close and personal with a fire truck or airboat?
This summer, all five branches of the Citrus County Library System (CCLS) are offering activities for kids of all ages, from babies, toddlers and preschoolers to tweens.
The library’s “All Together Now” summer program is in full swing and there’s plenty of opportunities for participation.
“We have four youth librarians within our library system and they’ve done an amazing job of coming up with really creative programs within our focus on ‘kindness, friendship and community,’” said Taylor Keeran, CCLS public relations coordinator. “There’s learning activities and crafts and hands-on activities.”
There’s also an end-of-summer ice cream sundae celebration and prizes for kids who meet their summer reading goals, including chances for family kayak trips, gift baskets and two grand prizes of boat trips.
Sounds interesting?
Go online at www.citruslibraries.org to view the activity calendar for the library branch near you.
Here are just some of the programs open to the public — and free — at a library near you:
Babies, toddlers and preschoolers
Books and Babies and Little Learners (ages 3-5) is not just for the summer, but a year-round storytime program for the littlest ones at each of the branch libraries, at 10 a.m. for the babies followed at 11 a.m. for Little Learners on a different day at each branch.
Floral City Library, however, only has one program for the little ones: Tiny Tales at 10 a.m. on Fridays for ages 3-5.
Families of all ages
Touch a Truck
What kid doesn’t love a big, shiny fire truck? Who wouldn’t want a chance to see sheriff’s deputies demonstrate the robotic equipment they use to disarm bombs.
The next opportunity to sit behind the steering wheel of a fire truck is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Homosassa Public Library at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave, Homosaasa (off Grover Cleveland Boulevard).
Ages 6-9
Some of the activities this summer for this age group include “Welcome to the Castle,” where kids will learn all about castles and the people who lived and worked in them. Compete in the “Library Olympics” with relay races and games to test your agility and even an opportunity to design and create your own windsock.
Make your own DIY musical instruments and see how they combine with each other to form a band with “I’m with the Band.”
How about “Dig(ging) Into Dinosaurs?” “Lego Literacy Club?” “Animals: BFFs or Not?”
Ever wonder if “Wolves Get a Bad Rap?” Hey, “Have You Heard the Gnus?” (And what exactly IS a gnu?)
Tweens ages 10-13
From Sewing for Friends and Pretty Painted Pots, Book Trivia and Flower Power to Save Crystal River, The Power of the Earth, Lego Robotics and Sports & Sportsmanship there’s a topic to capture older kids’ imaginations and attention.
How do these and other topics — Dungeons & Dragons’ Haunted Tower and Feeding the World — relate to the theme of community?
Check the different library branch calendars online to see where and when these programs are offered and come and find out.
Camps for Tweens and Teens
This summer, CCLS is offering three-day mini camps:
Technology Camp
If you like gadgets, if you like tinkering and have always wanted to build a robot or a rocket, or even if you’ve never considered that before but think it sounds intriguing, then Technology Camp is for you.
Technology Camp 2-4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, June 19-21 at Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Rd, Inverness.
Register at: https://attend.citruslibraries.org/events.
Camp Coastal
Camp Coastal promises to be all the fun of camping but without the bugs biting. Games, singing, arts and crafts, listening to or telling ghost stories around the campfire. Can you smell the s’mores?
Camp Coastal 2-4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, June 28-30 at Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St, Crystal River.
Register at https://attend.citruslibraries.org/events.
Summer Reading Finale
Every branch library will have a finale celebration at the same time/day. From 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, kids who have participated in the Summer Reading Program are invited to a party for ice cream sundaes and prizes for those who have met their reading goals.
In years past, the CCLS has had events such as a magic show for everyone or they’ve given away bicycles as prizes.
But for the past few years, after listening to feedback from parents and kids, they’ve learned that family experiences are what people want, Taylor Keeran said. That’s why they have kayak trips and boat trips as prizes, plus some “building memories” gift baskets, courtesy of the FRiends of the Library groups and Walmart in Homosassa.
Contact a library near you:
Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills, FL 34465. 352-746-6622.
Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River, FL 34428. 352-795-3716.
Floral City Public Library, 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City, FL 34436. 352-726-3671.
Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, FL 34446. 352-628-5626.
Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Rd., Inverness, FL 34452. 352-726-2357.
Citrus County Library System (CCLS) administrative office, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd.,
Beverly Hills, FL 34465. 352-746-9077.