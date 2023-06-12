Little Learners 1

Wes Garrett sits with his 17-month-old daughter Amaya Wednesday morning, June 7, inside the Central Ridge Library during the Little Learners Summer Reading Program 2023.

Libraries are so much more than books.

How about practicing your Medieval jousting skills with foam pool noodles or building a robot or a rocket?

Central Ridge Library youth librarian Kim Roberts reads aloud to a group of youngsters Wednesday morning, June 7, during the Little Learners story time.
Children in the Little Learners story time group sing The Wheels on the Bus Wednesday morning, June 7, at Central Ridge Library.
Kim Roberts reads The Knight Owl to youngsters Wednesday morning, June 7, at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills during the Little Learners story time.
Central Ridge Library Youth Librarian Kim Roberts becomes animated while conducting her program with her Little Learners story time group Wednesday morning, June 7.

