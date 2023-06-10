For a young child, seeing a fire truck, an emergency utility bucket vehicle, or an airboat is pretty good. But sitting in the vehicles’ seats, pretending to quash a fire, restore power to vulnerable families, or interact with a remote control robot that deactivates bombs, that’s even better.
More than 300 children attended this year’s annual Citrus County Library “Touch A Truck” event, accompanied by their mothers, fathers, or grandparents.
As part of the county’s library system’s summer reading program, the Saturday event at the Inverness library on Druid Road allowed children to interact with county emergency vehicles and their crews, including the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office bomb crew and their remote control robot, a Duke Energy lineman’s truck and crew, county Mosquito Control airboat, and Inverness Fire Department truck and firefighters.
Library system spokeswoman Taylor Keeran said the goal of the event is to attract young families with their children and, while enjoying the trucks and meeting their emergency staff, educate them about the library system’s summer reading program.
The plan is to get families registered for library cards and utilize the county’s libraries for their books, summer programs and events, and online book checkout services.
“Our biggest goal every summer is getting kids to read,” Keeran said. “And we know the parents are the driving force behind the kids.”
The county’s five library branches offer a variety of onsite and offsite services that many parents are unaware of, including access to books even when out of the county visiting family.
Therefore, using trucks as a means to get kids to come to the library is just another way to remind parents and children about what’s available behind library doors.
Josiah Torres, 8, watched the CCSO bomb unit robot, equipped with X-ray and camera gadgetry, extend its metal arm.
Asked why he enjoyed the robot, Torres said, “because I like to learn, and I like technology.”
Complexity doesn’t scare Torres.
“The more confusing it is, the more you can learn about it,” he said.
“I want to play video games for money. I want to stay in school and keep learning,” he said. “I want to be smarter than Albert Einstein.”
His mother, Ashley Matteson, said she already takes her son to the library to check out books. He prefers non-fiction.
Shannon Schram brought her 3-year-old son, A.J., because each Saturday the pair “go on an adventure. Every single weekend.”
Schram said events like the summer reading program are important for her son’s development.
A.J. said he enjoyed sitting on the Mosquito Control airboat, operating the levers that controlled the two large metal rudders to steer the boat.
A.J.’s father has a boat, and A.J. said he likes to go out with his dad.
“I want to be a captain on a boat,” he said.
“And a doctor,” his mother said, smiling and adding that it would be a dual career.
His grandmother has also taken A.J. to the library to encourage reading.
Despite the 90-degree heat, families still attended the event.
County Library Services Director Adam Chang handed out cold bottled water and flavored shaved ice sticks to parents and children.
It’s not his typical setting.
“I still consider this library director stuff, being out here and being in the community,” he said. “It supports our summer reading program.”
Children have plenty of distractions today that could replace going to a library, such as smartphones, video games, and the internet just a few keystrokes away.
Chang said he doesn’t see libraries as competitors, but rather as a place for the community to come and learn.
He sees libraries as part of the technology wave.