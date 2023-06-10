For a young child, seeing a fire truck, an emergency utility bucket vehicle, or an airboat is pretty good. But sitting in the vehicles’ seats, pretending to quash a fire, restore power to vulnerable families, or interact with a remote control robot that deactivates bombs, that’s even better.

More than 300 children attended this year’s annual Citrus County Library “Touch A Truck” event, accompanied by their mothers, fathers, or grandparents.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.