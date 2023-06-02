There are dozens of public displays of affection most Floridians take for granted: in Citrus County, a couple holding hands as they walk through downtown Crystal River, or a husband and wife exchange a kiss as they part ways for work or embrace on a blanket at Liberty Park to enjoy the day and watch their children.
But as Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislators create new laws banning gender and sexual orientation discussions in schools up to the eighth grade, new transgender bathroom bills and a ban on gender-affirming care when involving children, local members of the LGBTQ+ community say they are saddened.
They also say the work toward LGBTQ acceptance has already begun; that Florida, and the country, are on a road that eventually will lead to equality. Recent legislation, which they see as anti-LGBTQ, and social marketing backlashes are only temporary bumps in that road.
John Comer is a board member of the LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus of the Nature Coast Region. The 55-year-old Inverness man works at a Crystal River business which provides accounting and tax preparation services.
He has been in a relationship with his husband for 37 years and married for the past seven.
Those simple acts of public affection most of us participate in without thought are mostly taboo for Comer and his husband, Mike.
At best, the couple will get disapproving stares, he said. But there is worse.
“Because I’m afraid to be killed,” he said.
“For me personally, I grew up in an era where there was hate...,” he said. “And when this stuff happens, I go back into survival mode; head down and keep a low profile.”
So public displays are ended because it could offend the wrong person.
“You have to be so careful,” he said, sitting in a conference room where he is employed.
The latest Florida laws that target gender issues are just the latest efforts by those not accepting LGBTQ+ rights, he said, but it doesn’t put the genie back in the bottle.
While he’s careful for his safety, “now I am out. I’m proud. I don’t hide my sexuality.”
“But my sexual orientation is just a part of me,” he said, and doesn’t solely define him.
Target is removing certain LGBTQ+ items from its stores and announced plans to make additional changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise during Pride Month. That announcement came after an intense backlash from some customers.
For Comer, the latest Target misstep comes down to whether the retailer is an LGBTQ ally and that means the retailer can’t pick and choose when to be one and when not to be one.
But retailer goofs, that now also includes Bud Light and Budweiser, are not new to Comer. He’s seen backlashes before and has had to be flexible because he’s gay.
Despite events like Pride Month and ever more people wanting full inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community, some things don’t change as quickly.
“We’re all the same, but different,” he said, smiling.
Sometimes he still has to pass for straight.
“Meeting someone for the first time…in a business setting, fundraiser,” he said. “You don’t know what kind of crazy people are out there.”
Even when people know you are gay, they accept it, but only if you don’t bring it into the light, he said.
So, when business associates bring spouses to events, Comer thinks twice before doing so.
Comer also sits on the board of the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA).
“I’ve had pop bottles thrown at me, a gun pointed at my face (for being gay),” he said.
New anti-LGBTQ legislation and marketing backlashes are par for the course. But Comer said in the fight for LGBTQ rights, you have to play the long game.
Comer came out to his family about being gay when he was 18. That’s when his father threw him out.
Comer’s father would later come around and attend his son’s wedding.
Comer and his husband would also later care for Comer’s father when he became ill and took him into their home where he later died.
As for recent legislation, Comer said it’s easier to vilify a group than an individual. And it’s important for people to remember they likely know an openly LGBTQ person and get along.
Others are looking for greener pastures.
Because of recent legislation and the volatile surge in rhetoric that’s come from it, 88 percent of LGBTQ people in Florida surveyed are worried about harm coming to them, according to a study by the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute.
More than half said they are considering leaving the state; 17 percent claim they have already taken steps to do so.
Nathan Sharp, owner of Sharp Ideas, Marketing Consulting, is president of the LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus of the Nature Coast Region.
The new laws and angry language on the internet are part of a pendulum swing, Sharp said.
It’s more important to see the long term, historical swing of the social and political pendulum, he said.
Sharp grew up in Citrus County. He is 46 years old and has been married for three years to his husband.
“This is my hometown. We pay our taxes. We’re not going anywhere,” he said, while sipping an iced coffee at the Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters restaurant in Crystal River.
The new laws were “passed to pander to the base,” he said, and unfortunately, it’s a “political game that is hurting real people.”
"About 70 percent of Americans are in favor of same-sex marriage,” he said. “Compare that to the 80s and 90s. We’ve come a long way.”
But rural Citrus County hasn’t always made the full trip.
“In this community do I hold my husband’s hand when we’re walking down the street? Absolutely not,” he said. “I don’t want to be shot or harassed.”
Sharp came out in 1997.
It’s important to remind ourselves everybody has an identity and someone’s sexual orientation is only part of that identity, he said.
Homosexuality was once considered a mental illness, “but we got through that. We’ve progressed a long way.”
Decades ago, we never would have dreamed LGBTQ+ people could marry or not get fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, he said.
When the pendulum swings against the LGBTQ community, “it motivates me to keep doing the work,” Sharp said.
It would be easy to move to larger, more accepting communities such as Orlando, Tampa or St. Petersburg, he said.
“Here the work is hard, but we have incremental change,” Sharp said.
And sometimes not even that.
“Sometimes it’s one step forward and two steps back,” he said, smiling.
Not feeling welcomed and respected in your own community and state is not right.
“It’s disappointing and it’s terrible. We should all be free to live the American Dream,” he said.
But Sharp thinks equality is around the corner.
He points to each generation caring less about peoples’ sexual orientation and thinks in the next 20 years today’s concerns won’t exist.
“That’s all I can hope for,” Sharp said, sipping his iced coffee.