The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 12 suspects, charging them with trying to engage in sexual activity with a child or related offences.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s High Tech Crimes Unit released the results of Operation Lucky Strike, an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children operation to apprehend internet cyber predators who attempted to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.