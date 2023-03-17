The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 12 suspects, charging them with trying to engage in sexual activity with a child or related offences.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s High Tech Crimes Unit released the results of Operation Lucky Strike, an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children operation to apprehend internet cyber predators who attempted to engage in sexual activity with a child.
Over the course of the operation, CCSO deputies, along the US Secret Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tavares Police Department, worked together to make the arrests, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
As part of the operation, law enforcement officials posed as minors on websites waiting to be solicited through online messages by those arrested. Those arrested acknowledged the child’s age, but still sent “sexually explicit pictures, messages and detailed requests of various sexual activities they wanted to perform with the child, according to the sheriff’s office media release.
“Some had driven over an hour thinking they were meeting a minor to engage in sexual activity, but were luckily greeted by law enforcement personnel,” according to the media release.
“These abhorrent and sick individuals prey upon children for their own perverted benefit. These individuals knowingly send vile and sexually explicit messages to minors online, and even travel hours to meet up with a child with the intention to carry out these repulsive acts if not something worse,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in the release. “Preying on children is absolutely despicable. I am incredibly proud of the extraordinary partnership between our agency and the law enforcement agencies who assisted us in bringing these monsters to justice and off of our streets…”
The following subjects were arrested in Citrus County during this operation:
Cristian Gabriel Rosado-Marrero, 27, of Summerfield. Deputies charged him with travel to Seduce/Solicit Child in Sex Act, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. Bond was $27,000.
Devin Michael Cordeiro, 26, of Brooksville. He was charged with Travel to Seduce/Solicit Child in Sex Act and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. Bond was $27,000.
Franklin Lezama, 31, of Bradenton. He was charged with Travel to Seduce/Solicit Child in Sex Act, Transmission of Harmful Material to Minor, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, Carrying a Concealed Weapon with No License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. His bond is $72,000.
Jeff D. Adams, 46, of Crystal River. He was charged with Travel to Seduce/Solicit Child in Sex Act and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. Bond set at $27,000.
Sean Robert Mooney, 40, of Homosassa. He was charged with Travel to Seduce/Solicit Child in Sex and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. Bond was set at $27,000.
Robert Allan Rankin, 31, of Hernando. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. His total bond was $3,000. According to the release, he drove another individual to the meeting location.
The following subjects were arrested on Citrus County warrants as part of this operation:
Matthew Leathers, 40, of Palm Bay. He was charged with two Counts of Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, and Computer Pornography: Seduce, Solicit, Lure, or Entice a Child to Engage in Any Illegal Act, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. His bond was $4,000.
Glenn Cunningham, 3, of Homosassa, two Counts of Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, Computer Pornography: Seduce, Solicit, Lure, or Entice a Child to Engage in Any Illegal Act, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. Total bond set at $8,000.
James Patrick Lake, 51, of Tampa. He was charged with Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. Total bond set at $4,000.
Marc Philip Werner Lovric, 40, of Beverly Hills. He was charged with Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. Total bond set at $4,000.
Alex Anthony Francis, 32, of Orlando. He was charged with Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. Total bond set at $4,000.
Ralph Joseph Perkins, 53, of Tampa. He was charged with failing to register all electronic mail and identifiers Total bond set at $2,000.
If you suspect someone is committing crimes against our youth, the CCSO wants you to call (352) 249-2790 to report your suspicions to our office.