It probably is safe to say that by now many people are aware and can recite from memory the following:
“In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate, yet equally important, groups: the police, who investigate crime; and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories.”
It’s something with which Fifth Judicial Circuit Court State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson is all too familiar.
What’s the difference between the TV show versus your office?
“Everybody expects us to solve the case in a matter of hours, or weeks.” Gladson went on to say that sometimes a case won’t come before the court for several years.
Solving a case is another example of how the TV show contrasts with real life.
What’s another difference?
“We are not an investigative agency.” While there is an investigative unit as part of the State Attorney’s Office, most investigative work is handled by the law enforcement agencies. It’s also sometimes why the state attorney’s office may not be directly aware an investigation is ongoing, and it’s only when a law enforcement agency announces the result of an investigation. A recent example of that occurred July 5, when Citrus County Sheriff Joe Prendergast announced the arrest of 64 people for trafficking drugs in an investigation called “Summer in the Slammer.”
What should people know about how legal matters actually are?
There are procedures, said Gladson, who was accompanied by Division Chief Blake Shore and Walter Forgie, Chief Assistant State Attorney.
• On average, the SAO sees between 10-20 people who make a first appearance in court; they were either arrested from the day before, or brought in on a warrant.
• At the first appearance, they are appointed a public defender, if necessary.
• The SAO then gets the assignment.
“We have 21 days to make a decision whether to prosecute,” said Gladson. A nine-day extension can be sought, but after 30 days, the decision has to be made.
• If the decision is made to go forward, then the discovery process starts, and it includes turning over to the defense all that has been discovered.
• After that, it gets put on a trial docket.
• The SAO then issues search warrants, subpoenas, etc.
Are the majority of crimes in Citrus County drug related?
“Most crimes have a component. There’s almost always drugs or alcohol involved.” Whether it’s theft, spousal abuse or other criminal activity, more often than not, drugs and/or alcohol played a role, according to Gladson.
What is the main goal of the SAO? Punishment? Rehabilitation?
“I am trying to put as many violent criminals in prison as possible,” Gladson said. At the same time, he said it is not the responsibility of the SAO to figure out why the crime was committed. Yet he is a strong proponent of intervention. “We offer a lot of diversion programs for first offenders.”
In fact, the Fifth Circuit District, which covers the counties of Citrus, Marion, Lake, Sumter and Hernando, has the most diversion programs offered, an estimated 20-plus. This also includes pre-trial programs.
It can include things such as performing community service, writing a letter of apology, making restitution, among other methods. It’s permitted, provided the crime is not violent, the person is a first offender, and the victim is OK with it.
Any parting thoughts?
The Fifth Judicial Circuit covers 1.3 million people. Last year it handled approximately 52,000 complaints; in Citrus County, there were 1400 felony arrests. However, the SAO has only 94 prosecutors, who are divided up by county; nine are in Citrus County. There used to be more prosecutors. COVID-19 is a major cause of the drop in the number of prosecutors. Despite their diminished ranks, the SAO office works as efficiently as possible.
“If you told me before COVID, I would have thought that would be crazy,” said Gladson. Still … “I could use another dozen.”
ABOUT BILL GLADSON
Bill Gladson was elected State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit in November 2020. He is a former law enforcement officer and career prosecutor with over 20 years of trial experience. As State Attorney, he leads a team of over 250 employees who serve the citizens of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter Counties, an area encompassing more than 1.3 million people.
Gladson graduated from the University of Florida in 1994
with a bachelor's degree in criminology and received his Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami in 1997.
During his career at the State Attorney's Office, he has prosecuted all types of crimes, from misdemeanors to capital murder cases.
You can contact Steve Steiner at: steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com