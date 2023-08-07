Water levels across the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes have risen slightly during the past several weeks. Resource managers say rainfall totals of 7-8 inches have been recorded across the chain during the month of July.
Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), called it a “break-even” month.
“In mid-July, water control structures were opened, allowing additional water to flow into the lake chain from the Withlacoochee River,” he said. “The goal is to evenly split the river water between all three pools. But low lake levels and structural limitations have prevented us from doing that so far this summer.”
All three pools are currently about 1.5 feet lower than this time last year.
“Lake levels are ultimately influenced by rainfall,” Fulkerson said. “So much more rain is needed before the lakes will reach their normal high levels again.”
Speaking of rain, Citrus County got about 7.6 inches in July. So far in 2023, the county received 23 inches of rain, about 9 inches below average.
Compare that to this time last year, when Citrus County had already received 31 inches of rain.
“It has certainly felt like summer lately,” Fulkerson said. “Along with the hot/humid weather, we’ve had some unexpected thunderstorms that have brought much-needed rainfall in recent weeks. But despite these recent rains, our area remains in a deficit for the year.”
The National Weather Service is expecting a 30 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, followed by 40 percent and 50 percent chances on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
The good news: The Atlantic Ocean is quiet. No new tropical cyclones and none expected over the next seven days, according to Bryan Williams, meteorologist with Florida Forest Service.