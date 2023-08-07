Lake levels improving

Water levels across the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes have risen slightly during the past several weeks. Resource managers say rainfall totals of 7-8 inches have been recorded across the chain during the month of July.

Water levels in the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes rebounded somewhat in July, with all three pools recording 7-8 inches of rain.

Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), called it a “break-even” month.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Mark Fulkerson

Fulkerson

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags