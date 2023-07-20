Flashlight

A 3-D model of Mike Barnes' latest invention. a customized spinoff of a firefighter flashlight. It uses a long wavelength LED, which Barnes said penetrates smoke more effectively, and it attaches to a phone.

 Courtesy Mike Barnes
Blue Light Brush

A manual prototype of an LED toothbrush invented by longtime Dunnellon resident Mike Barnes.

If an obstacle arises, Mike Barnes sees an opportunity.

When the local inventor watched his idea for a faster inflating airbag slip away without credit, he switched his attention to a dental laser tool that could reduce pain for patients.

Mike Barnes

Mike Barnes, left, is a Dunnellon inventor who is releasing a toothbrush that emits an LED that he said can fight bacteria linked to Alzheimer’s.
Ocalucent brush

The Oralucent brush with light therapy technology.