Local nursing students will now get more hands-on time while still in school as a result of a new partnership between HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and the College of Central Florida.
The 204-bed hospital in Inverness announced that it recently set up a dedicated education unit for the instruction of students in the college’s nursing program.
“Our DEU, developed in collaboration with the College of Central Florida, is a unique education model that provides an optimal teaching and learning environment leading to immersive clinical experiences,” said HCA Florida Citrus Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Holly Weber-Johnson in a media release.
“We are partners every day with CF and together, we train the people who will take care of our community for generations to come.”
The program includes getting nursing students in a health care setting during the students’ first semester. The hospital also said the program will help with the current nursing shortage seen not only in Citrus County, but throughout Florida.
Through the program, the Inverness hospital’s experienced nurses from different units will serve as teachers and mentors for CF students, providing them with guidance and help them get real-world experiences into their education.
Each hospital nurse participating in the program is paired with only two CF nursing students to allow for more personalized learning opportunities.
Under the program, students participate in weekly onsite rotations until they graduate and achieve their nursing degree.
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital tailoring a program and creating personalize learning for each student is a boon to the program, said Dr. Stephanie Cortes, Dean of Health Sciences at the College of Central Florida.
“Something we hear a lot from students is how they want more time working alongside nurses,” she said. “This initiative is the perfect marriage that allows a student to work with one nurse throughout a series of several weeks. This elevates the learning experience, which will have such an impact and be important for student success.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.