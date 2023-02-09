HCA / CF nursing partnership

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital caregivers, alongside College of Central Florida Health Sciences administrators, kicked off their DEU partnership with a meeting announcing the program to first-semester nursing students.

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Local nursing students will now get more hands-on time while still in school as a result of a new partnership between HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and the College of Central Florida.

The 204-bed hospital in Inverness announced that it recently set up a dedicated education unit for the instruction of students in the college’s nursing program.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.